5 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Sproule
8 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-11-2020
9 hours ago
U.S. coal-fired electricity generation in 2019 falls to 42-year low
13 hours ago
Saudi Aramco looks to restructure SABIC deal: Reuters
14 hours ago
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results
14 hours ago
U.S. Well Services Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

Why These 3 Beaten-Down Oil Stocks Skyrocketed in April

in 360 Company Releases   by
 May 11, 2020 - 2:12 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts



Why These 3 Beaten-Down Oil Stocks Skyrocketed in April

It almost seems too good to be true. Shares of hard-hit oil and gas exploration and production companies (E&Ps) Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE)Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), and EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) soared in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. EOG's shares were up 32.3%, Diamondback's shares jumped 66.2%, and Callon's shares rocketed up 71.5% during the month.

But if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Those gains did little to offset the companies' overall 2020 losses. Year to date, EOG shares are down 38.3%, Diamondback's shares are down 54.4%, and Callon's stock has fallen a jaw-dropping 83.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is only down 9.3% so far this year.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (May 11, 2020 - 2:12 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice