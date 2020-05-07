2 mins ago
New WolfePak Software Pumper App Automates Field Data Capture and Analysis for Production and Well Data
2 hours ago
Daily electricity demand impacts from COVID-19 mitigation efforts differ by region
5 hours ago
Texas Economic Activity Sharply Falls in Wake of COVID-19
17 hours ago
CVR Energy Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Announces Cash Dividend of 40 Cents
18 hours ago
Talos Energy Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial And Operational Results As Well As Updated 2020 Guidance
20 hours ago
Murphy Oil Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results

Why These 3 Oil Stocks Skyrocketed More Than 80% in April

in 360 Company Releases   by
 May 7, 2020 - 9:06 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts



Why These 3 Oil Stocks Skyrocketed More Than 80% in April

Shares of oil companies Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN)Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR), and Apache (NYSE: APA) rose more than 80% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Devon's shares were up 80.5% during the month, to $12.47/share. Meanwhile, Continental's share price more than doubled, up 114% to close the month at $16.39/share. Apache, the big winner, saw its shares more than triple in value, up 212.9% to $13.08/share. Shares of all three companies have retreated in May, as concerns about a global oil oversupply and lack of available storage weigh on oil markets. 

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (May 7, 2020 - 9:06 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice