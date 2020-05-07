Why These 3 Oil Stocks Skyrocketed More Than 80% in April

Shares of oil companies Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR), and Apache (NYSE: APA) rose more than 80% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Devon's shares were up 80.5% during the month, to $12.47/share. Meanwhile, Continental's share price more than doubled, up 114% to close the month at $16.39/share. Apache, the big winner, saw its shares more than triple in value, up 212.9% to $13.08/share. Shares of all three companies have retreated in May, as concerns about a global oil oversupply and lack of available storage weigh on oil markets.

