Why These Oil Stocks Surged in December

Crude oil ended 2019 on a high note. The U.S. oil benchmark price, WTI, jumped 11% for the month, closing above $61 a barrel.
That uptick in the oil market fueled shares of U.S. shale-focused energy companies last month. Notable drillers Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR), Concho Energy (NYSE: CXO), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), and Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) all rallied more than 10% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Source: Motley Fool
(January 7, 2020 - 11:20 AM EST)
