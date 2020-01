Why Transocean Stock Popped 38.2% in December

Shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG) skyrocketed 38.2% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as a confluence of events fueled a broader rally in energy-related stocks.

Oil stocks surged as a group starting early last month as U.S. Energy Information Administration data indicated falling oil-storage levels and, in turn, strong demand for what had previously been endured as an oversupplied oil market.

Continue reading