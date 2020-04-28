Why Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Rocketed Out of the Gate on Tuesday

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) opened the day sharply higher on April 28, rising as much as 18% early in the day. That gain quickly started to taper off, with the stock up in the low single digits by the middle of the afternoon. The sharp price gain, however, shouldn't be a surprise to anyone given the dynamics currently impacting the energy sector.

The story here actually goes back at least a decade, to when U.S. oil production started a dramatic ascent. But there's no need to go back quite so far, because the big picture is fairly easy to understand. The world entered 2020 with an abundance of oil. OPEC has been trying to balance that against demand, but it hasn't been going very well. In fact, OPEC ended up in a price war with Russia that eventually pushed supply even higher before hashing out an agreement, which included the United States, to start throttling back oil production. That move was nice to see, but it came at a time when demand was sharply declining because of the worldwide efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

