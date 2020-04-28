3 mins ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-28-2020
48 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-28-2020
8 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Gregory Wrightstone -​”We should use all of earth’s resources for the betterment of mankind, and do it as good stewards.”
9 hours ago
Advanced Reactor Concepts (ARC) and Centrus Energy Sign Letter of Intent for HALEU Supply
10 hours ago
Calfrac Announces Delay in Filing its Q1 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A
14 hours ago
Akastor ASA: First Quarter Results 2020

Why Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Rocketed Out of the Gate on Tuesday

in Press Releases   by
 April 28, 2020 - 3:03 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Why Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Rocketed Out of the Gate on Tuesday

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) opened the day sharply higher on April 28, rising as much as 18% early in the day. That gain quickly started to taper off, with the stock up in the low single digits by the middle of the afternoon. The sharp price gain, however, shouldn't be a surprise to anyone given the dynamics currently impacting the energy sector.

The story here actually goes back at least a decade, to when U.S. oil production started a dramatic ascent. But there's no need to go back quite so far, because the big picture is fairly easy to understand. The world entered 2020 with an abundance of oil. OPEC has been trying to balance that against demand, but it hasn't been going very well. In fact, OPEC ended up in a price war with Russia that eventually pushed supply even higher before hashing out an agreement, which included the United States, to start throttling back oil production. That move was nice to see, but it came at a time when demand was sharply declining because of the worldwide efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (April 28, 2020 - 3:03 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice