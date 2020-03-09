Why Units of Crestwood Equity Partners Plummeted 28% in February

Units of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) cratered 28% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the midstream company reported strong fourth-quarter results, investors don't believe it can deliver on its 2020 forecast given the weakness in the oil and gas market.

Crestwood Equity Partners' expansion program has started paying dividends in recent quarters. Cash flow for the master limited partnership (MLP) soared nearly 40% during the fourth quarter, providing enough cash to cover its high-yielding distribution by an ultra-comfortable 2.0 times. Because of that, the company boosted its payout by 4.2% earlier this year.

