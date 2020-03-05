Why Valero Energy Corporation Stock Plunged 21% in February

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) fell a hefty 21% in February according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That left the shares down a painful 29% through the first two months of 2020. The S&P 500 Index, for comparison, fell around 8% over that span, with most of the decline occurring at the tail end of February when COVID-19 concerns started to take center stage. Although connected in some ways, Valero's issues today aren't all related to the outbreak.

Valero Energy is one the largest refiners in North America. On the surface, low energy prices should be a good thing, because it means key feedstocks can be had on the cheap. That's definitely been true, since COVID-19 concerns have driven the price of oil and natural gas sharply lower. That, however, wasn't a trend confined to February. Energy industry investors have been pushing oil and gas prices lower since the coronavirus news started to pick up at the start of the year.

