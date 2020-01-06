Why WPX Energy Rocketed Almost 40% in December

Shares of WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) catapulted 39.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Propelling the energy stock was its plan to acquire privately held Felix Energy as well as initiate a dividend.

WPX Energy announced in mid-December that it had sealed a deal to acquire Felix Energy from private equity fund EnCap Investments for $2.5 billion. The company will issue 153 million shares to EnCap as well as pay $900 million in cash, which it intends to finance by issuing new debt.

