GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Postpone Investor Day Due to Coronavirus Concerns
EOG Resources Updates 2020 Capital Plan; Premium Strategy Proves Resilient at Low Oil Prices
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Prioritizes Cash Flow and Announces $185 Million Reduction to 2020 Capital Budget
EQT Lowers 2020 Capital Expenditure Guidance By $75 Million, Executes Agreement To Permanently Release Firm Transportation And Provides Update On Debt Repayment
Weatherford Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Goodrich Petroleum Announces Revised Capital Expenditure Budget And 2020 Guidance

Will the Fed’s Last Stand Outlast the Coronavirus?

 March 16, 2020 - 9:16 AM EDT
On Sunday afternoon, in another extraordinary move, the Federal Reserve cut the target range for its short-term federal funds rate by a full percentage point. That moved the new range for the key interest rate to 0% to 0.25%.

As much attention as the unprecedented second consecutive inter-meeting rate cut got, the central bank's other actions could have even more importance. Nevertheless, as the market plunges following the Fed announcement, it's clear that investors want something more concrete beyond simple monetary policy.

The Fed gave its rationale for reducing rates, arguing simply that "the effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook." With no inflationary pressure -- especially given the recent crash in crude oil, which should soon contribute falling prices for gasoline and other energy products -- the Fed felt comfortable that it could meet its dual mandate to support the economy without sending prices through the roof.

