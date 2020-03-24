Williams Announces Investor Conference Call to be Held March 25

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that it will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, to address recent financial market and commodity price volatility and highlight the key factors that will enable Williams to distinguish itself through this market cycle.

“As businesses continue to navigate through uncertainty, energy sector investors have been hit particularly hard. That’s why, at this time, we feel it is important to clearly tell the Williams’ story to our investor audience,” said Williams President and CEO Alan Armstrong. “Williams’ natural gas-focused strategy, critical infrastructure footprint, continued free cash flow model, strong dividend coverage and predictable fee-based revenue stream position the company for long-term success and differentiation.”

The conference call and webcast is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Central Time). A limited number of phone lines will be available at (866) 497-6309. International callers should dial (825) 312-2349. The conference ID is 1323159.

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Williams’ website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

