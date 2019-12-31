Williams Completes Gateway Expansion Project Ahead of Schedule to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that it has successfully placed into full service its Gateway Expansion Project – approximately 11 months ahead of schedule – to meet growing natural gas demand for New Jersey tri-state area consumers in time for the 2019-2020 winter heating season.

The Gateway Expansion Project is an expansion of the existing Transco pipeline system, providing 65,000 dekatherms per day of incremental firm transportation capacity to serve PSEG Power, LLC and UGI Energy Services, LLC. Expedited project execution and construction in close coordination with Williams’ customers contributed to the early in-service date.

The project provides gas supply capacity to meet the daily home heating, hot water and cooking needs of about 280,000 homes. This is equivalent to removing approximately 590,000 metric tons per year of greenhouse gas emissions as a result of converting heating oil to natural gas. Switching to natural gas is estimated to provide savings of $1,460 per year per household compared to heating oil.

“Natural gas plays an important role in helping to address environmental concerns about air quality and climate change,” said Alan Armstrong, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams. “The Gateway Expansion Project is a great example of how affordable natural gas can help New Jersey meet its clean energy goals, and I’m very proud of our team for their focus and careful execution of this project, which enabled us to exceed our customers’ expectations and deliver in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.”

Construction on the Gateway Expansion Project began in early 2019, with an original in-service projection of November 2020. The project minimized community and environmental impacts by maximizing the utilization of existing pipeline infrastructure, with virtually all project activities confined to Transco’s existing footprint in New Jersey.

With this expansion, the Transco pipeline’s system-design capacity is increased to 17.3 million dekatherms per day. The system includes approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline between South Texas and New York City. The system is a major provider of cost-effective natural gas services that reach U.S. markets in 12 Southeastern and Atlantic Seaboard states, including major metropolitan areas in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Williams recognizes the important role natural gas plays in addressing environmental concerns regarding air quality and climate change, particularly when it comes to displacing or providing alternatives to more polluting fuels. Natural gas is a flexible, lower-emission fuel compared to other hydrocarbons such as coal or heating oil. And, because the U.S. has an abundant supply of natural gas, using this local, cleaner resource has significantly reduced U.S. emissions. As one of the nation’s largest gatherers, processors and transporters of natural gas, Williams plays a critical role in bringing this clean and affordable resource to electric generation, industry and homes, resulting in cleaner air.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

