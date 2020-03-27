Williams Foundation Pledges $1 Million for Coronavirus Response and Community Recovery

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that The Williams Foundation has pledged $1 million to provide community support during this unprecedented time of financial volatility and global health concern.

“Not only does the coronavirus pandemic continue to create disruption in our communities, but we are also closely monitoring the collapse in oil prices and the potential fallout this will have in those communities whose livelihood comes from this industry,” said Alan Armstrong, Williams President and CEO. “At Williams, we are fortunate to have a strong, resilient business, and strong, healthy communities are critical to our operational success. Now, more than ever, it is important for us to be there for our communities in this time of significant need. We recognize how critical first responders, non-profit organizations and schools are to the longevity and overall well-being of a community, and we want to ensure their ability to meet needs not only today, but in the long-term as well.”

Grants for community support will focus primarily on emergency response, food insecurity, health and human services and K-12 distance learning solutions for public schools. The Foundation also will support Williams’ employees in making an impact, matching contributions to amplify their efforts.

The Williams Foundation has established an intake form for grant requests on its website and encourages 501(c)3 organizations, first responders and K-12 schools to apply online. Grant requests will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and funded based on need and impact within the communities that Williams operates. To submit a grant request, please visit www.williams.com/community/community-giving.

In addressing the coronavirus pandemic, Armstrong said, “Safeguarding our people and neighbors is fundamental to everything we do during these challenging times. As a critical natural gas infrastructure provider, Williams maintains robust plans and contingencies to ensure business and operational continuity. Our employees are critical to safely operating our business, and we continue to make immediate changes to business practices to stay aligned with federal and state guidelines related to coronavirus.”

Among the actions Williams has taken to date:

Implementing telecommuting for those who can perform their duties remotely

Tightening controlled access restrictions to Pipeline Control centers and operations locations to only those who are absolutely business critical

Implementing social distancing principles and practices in addition to intensifying our observance of CDC good hygiene practices

Increasing sanitation cleaning frequency and intensity at our pipeline control areas, offices and facilities

Initiating a self-reporting process for any employee COVID-19 issue that arises and offering paid leave to employees who have a critical need related to COVID-19

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

About The Williams Foundation

The Williams Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)3, was established in 1974 to help guide the company’s community investments. The Foundation is overseen by a thoughtful and engaged board that advises on charitable giving across the 24 states where the company operates critical natural gas infrastructure. Over the past 10 years, The Williams Foundation has contributed more than $100 million to local youth activities, STEM education, workforce readiness efforts, conservation programs, parks, disaster relief and other initiatives that make communities stronger.

