Williston Basin Development

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.

Energy Advisors Group has been retained to assist a private company in upstate New York with real estate holdings and oil and gas to assist them in developing their properties in North Dakota as described herein:

WILLISTON BASIN CAPITAL RAISE

Ultimate Desire Is To Find Partner To Drill 2 Vertical Wells and 2 Horizontal Wells

Prospect Generator Is Perfectly Willing To Retain The Current PDP.

Additional Description & Highlights:

6,000 Gross Acres. 5-PUD Locations; 4-Current PDP Wells

MULTIPAY. 7 Structures. 5-Already Productive

BAKKEN, DUPEROW, MADISON & RED RIVER

25-30 Square Miles of 3-D Seismic (2006)

Acreage Offset By Cobra, Prima, Sinclair Oil, Continental, Peregrine;

OPERATED or NonOperated WI FOR SALE. High NRI 78-80% NRI

Current PDP Production: 40-50 BOPD

Some Horizontal Recompletions; Also Unconventional Drilling Applicable

Most of the Current Wellbores Have 7 Inch Casing

Expected Initial Production: 200-250 BOPD

D&C Vertical Costs: $1,800,000-2,200,000/Location

PUD Net Reserves: ~1.1 MMbbl & 1.4 Bcf

PUD PV10: ~$8,627,000

BLM & State Leases. ½ Area Held By Production.

—–SEEKING DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL

—–One Idea Capital Raise: Fund 100% WI Development To Earn 75%

The client, prospect generator and EAG has also engaged a technical firm, Craig Davis to assist in the geological and engineering presentation for this prospect.

EAG and our technical advisor, Craig Davis believe the quickest way to success is to find interested parties to develop the project on a conventional (vertical, Red River, Duperow and Madison) and unconventional basis (Bakken). EAG and our technical firm point out that the Bakken in this area is thicker than some offset operators are already finding success.

Click here to view the online data room or visit www.energyadvisors.com/deals to view our other 30+ assignments.

For more information, contact Steve Henrich, with EAG, at [email protected] or 403-294-1906. Secondary contact Blake Dornak, A&D Associate with EAG, at [email protected] or 713-600-0123.