Wilmington Trust Wins Global Corporate Trust Services Provider of the Year for Second Consecutive Year Following Substantial Growth

WILMINGTON, Del., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in corporate and institutional services, announced today that the company has been recognized as Global Corporate Trust Services Provider of the Year by Infrastructure Investor Magazine for the second consecutive year. This distinction marks a year of substantial growth for the company's Global Capital Markets Business.

Infrastructure Investor's readers voted on the award in an online poll conducted during December 2019 and January 2020. The recognition underscores Wilmington Trust's long history of providing trust and agency services on project finance transactions throughout the world. The company has focused on building out its Global Capital Markets division over the past several decades both domestically and internationally, with a focus on the European market.

"Wilmington Trust is honored to have been recognized once again by the industry for our best-in-class project finance services," said Will Marder, Managing Director, Project Finance. "The designation exhibits our strength and versatility as we serve a variety of roles across complex transactions. We are excited about our significant growth this past year and looking forward to continuing to build on the momentum in 2020."

In 2019, Wilmington Trust's project finance team served in a variety of trust and agency capacities on more than 70 transactions including infrastructure, conventional power, renewables, midstream oil & gas, liquefied natural gas, data centers, and transportation. It accomplished this amid a competitive marketplace, bringing on strategic new hires and instituting a renewed focus on emerging client segments, while continuing its commitment to the market.

Wilmington Trust is an independent third-party agent, serving in many different capacities on these transactions, including administrative agent, intercreditor agent, collateral agent, depositary agent, escrow agent, bond trustee, calculation agent and noteholder representative.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institutional Services including institutional trust, agency, asset management, retirement plan, agency, asset management, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. Wilmington Trust provides direct trust, custody, and fiduciary services for retirement plans, companies, foundations, organizations and financial institutions.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust maintains offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Paris, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

