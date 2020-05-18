Wind Farm in Northwest Missouri Begins Commercial Operation

MARYVILLE, Mo., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center, a 242-megawatt (MW) wind farm in northwest Missouri, is now fully operational. The facility achieved commercial operation on Monday, May 4.

Located north of Maryville in Nodaway County, Tenaska Clear Creek is comprised of 111 Vestas turbines across approximately 31,000 acres.

"This project was a team effort that involved not just Tenaska but also a number of landowners, community leaders and contractors. For us all to come together and bring online this safe and efficient wind farm, that is quite an accomplishment," said Tenaska CEO and Vice Chairman Jerry Crouse. "The team achieved many milestones to get here, and we are excited that Tenaska Clear Creek has reached its goal: commercial operation and delivering renewable power to Associated Electric Cooperative."

Tenaska, an energy company based in Omaha, Nebraska, is a respected developer and operator of generating facilities across the United States. Tenaska Clear Creek is the 18th power project that the company has brought online.

The wind farm produces renewable energy under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Associated Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric generation and transmission cooperative based in Springfield, Missouri, that provides wholesale power to six regional cooperatives, including NW Electric Power Cooperative Inc. of Cameron, Missouri, and 51 local cooperative systems in Missouri, southeast Iowa and northeast Oklahoma that serve 910,000 members.

"Clear Creek helps us advance Associated's strategy to deliver reliable, affordable and responsible power to our member-owners," said David J. Tudor, Associated CEO and general manager. "Power from this resource contributes to our diverse and balanced energy mix and helps ensure we can continue to deliver benefits to our members."

The wind farm is owned by Tenaska Clear Creek Wind, LLC, which is comprised of affiliates of Tenaska and Bright Canyon Energy.

"We invested in this wind farm to gain operational experience with wind, and we could not have found a better partner for our first undertaking than Tenaska, a company that brings to the table innovation, commitment and rigor," said Bright Canyon General Manager Jason Smith. "Clear Creek will provide clean energy to customers in the Midwest for years to come and serve as a model resource to make America's energy mix more and more green through the coming decades. We are proud to be a part of that effort."

Construction of the wind farm began in spring 2019. Vestas, an industry-leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, supplied the wind turbines and is providing maintenance services for the project. Mortenson, a premier builder and provider of energy and engineering services, was the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. The completion of the Tenaska Clear Creek wind project is an important milestone in Mortenson's celebration of 25 years in the wind energy industry.

Construction of Tenaska Clear Creek represented an investment of more than $300 million in the regional economy. Through Mortenson, 350 craft workers were hired from the local area and approximately $30 million in contracts were awarded to regional businesses.

During operation, Tenaska Clear Creek is supported by a team of 16 local employees staffed through NAES Corporation and Vestas. Approximately 160 landowners have long-term leases with Tenaska Clear Creek, which is estimated to result in more than $1.2 million in lease payments annually. Tenaska Clear Creek is expected to generate more than $1.2 million in tax revenue annually for local units of government.

Tenaska, which owns and operates 8,200 MW of generating facilities across the United States, prides itself on being a good business neighbor. Tenaska Clear Creek has established a community fund that will support programs in Nodaway County. The wind farm will contribute $15,000 annually for the next 20 years.

Tenaska is also managing construction of the Nobles 2 Power Partners wind farm in southwest Minnesota. The 250-MW project is anticipated to be online by the end of 2020. Tenaska's development pipeline includes 7,000 MW of renewables projects.

In addition to power generation, Tenaska and its affiliates are industry leaders in natural gas and electric power marketing. Tenaska Marketing Ventures is among the top five largest natural gas marketers in North America and is the top-ranked natural gas pipeline capacity trader. Tenaska Power Services Co. is the leading provider of energy management services to the U.S. wind industry, as well as to generation and demand-side customers in the U.S., with more third party-owned generation under management than any other provider.

About Tenaska Clear Creek Wind, LLC

Tenaska, an energy company based in Omaha, Nebraska, formed Tenaska Clear Creek Wind, LLC to build, own and manage Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center in Nodaway County, Missouri. Today, the partnership is comprised of affiliates of Tenaska and Bright Canyon Energy. An affiliate of Tenaska serves as the managing partner.

About Tenaska

Tenaska, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the leading independent energy companies in the United States. Forbes magazine consistently ranks Tenaska among the 50 largest private U.S. companies. Gross operating revenues were approximately $9.9 billion in 2019.

Tenaska has developed approximately 10,500 megawatts (MW) of natural gas-fueled and renewable power projects. Affiliate Tenaska Solar Ventures provides development services for roughly 6,000 MW of renewable solar capacity. Tenaska and its affiliates have managed the acquisition and divestiture of 10,500 MW of energy assets. The current Tenaska operating fleet includes 12 natural gas-fueled and renewable generating facilities able to generate approximately 8,200 MW combined.

Tenaska affiliates are industry leaders in natural gas and electric power marketing. Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) is among the top five largest natural gas marketers in North America and is the top-ranked natural gas pipeline capacity trader. TMV is consistently top ranked by its customers in the annual Mastio & Company Natural Gas Marketer Customer Value / Loyalty Benchmarking Study. During 2019, TMV sold or managed 10.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas per day. Tenaska Power Services Co. is the leading provider of energy management services to generation and demand-side customers in the U.S., with more third party-owned generation under management than any other provider.

For more information, visit www.tenaska.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Bright Canyon

Bright Canyon, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a developer, owner and operator of electric infrastructure in the U.S. Bright Canyon is a subsidiary of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

