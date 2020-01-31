Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Names America’s Top Corporations for Women-Owned Businesses in 2019

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is proud to honor 75 corporations with the prestigious America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) award.

WBENC's Top Corporations award honors those corporations who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to the inclusion of women-owned businesses in their supply chains. WBENC applauds the 2019 honorees for successfully implementing world-class diversity and inclusion programs that enable growth and innovation, while breaking down barriers for women entrepreneurs.

Underscoring that commitment, the 2019 Top Corporations collectively spent more than $51.9 billion with WBENC-Certified WBE suppliers in 2018. All 75 of the 2019 Top Corporations require supplier diversity language in their procurement requests and mentor WBEs to help drive results and develop women-owned business as valued suppliers. Find more facts and figures about the 2019 Top Corporations for WBEs at wbenc.org/blog

The 2019 America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises are (in alphabetical order):

Accenture Kellogg Company Adient Kelly Services, Inc. Allstate Insurance Company The Kroger Co. American Airlines Macy's, Inc. American Water Works Service Company, Inc. ManpowerGroup, Inc. Apple Marriott International AT&T Medtronic Avis Budget Group, Inc. MERCK Bank of America MetLife Bayer U.S. LLC MGM Resorts International BP America, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Bristol-Myers Squibb Nationwide Capital One Nissan North America, Inc. Cargill Office Depot, Inc. CenterPoint Energy P&G Chevron Pacific Gas and Electric Company The Coca-Cola Company PepsiCo Comcast NBCUniversal Pfizer Inc. Cummins Inc. Pitney Bowes Inc. CVS Health Raytheon Company Dell Technologies Robert Half Delta Air Lines Shell Oil Company DTE Energy Sodexo DuPont Sony Pictures Entertainment Entergy Services, LLC Southern California Edison Ericsson Inc. Target Corporation Exxon Mobil Corporation TIAA EY T-Mobile US, Inc. FedEx TOYOTA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. Bank Fifth Third Bank, National Association United Airlines Ford Motor Company UPS General Motors Verizon Honda of America Mfg, Inc. Vistra Energy IBM Walmart Inc. Intel Corporation The Walt Disney Company Johnson & Johnson Wells Fargo & Company JPMorgan Chase & Co.



The Top Corporations will be honored during the 2020 WBENC Summit & Salute, a gathering of more than 1,800 entrepreneurs and corporate business leaders taking place March 16-18, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more about the WBENC Summit & Salute and America's Top Corporations for WBEs, visit http://summit.wbenc.org.

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and close to 16,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org

