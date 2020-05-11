Wood Adopts Connected Worker Solution Enabled By Honeywell Forge For Business Continuity

HOUSTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced Honeywell Forge Workforce Productivity is being adopted by Wood, a global leader in consulting, projects and operations solutions in energy and the built environment. The connected worker solution enabled by Honeywell Forge helps improve decision-making, boost productivity and enhance safety for industrial workers.

Using hands-free devices and leveraging technology such as augmented reality, Honeywell Connected Worker's intelligent wearables combine a heads-up display and voice control with sophisticated workflow software and deep integration of plant and process data. Honeywell is working with Wood to equip its frontline workforce in the energy industry with instant access to the crucial knowledge and information needed to streamline operations, ensure uptime and enable business continuity.

"Honeywell Forge Workforce Productivity is one of the key components of our connected operations and worker programmes. Wood is harnessing the collective ingenuity of our people using disruptive technologies to solve our clients' biggest challenges," said Darren Martin, Wood's chief technology officer. "The technology is central to ensuring Wood and our clients are future ready, now."

The headsets are providing Wood with modules from Honeywell Forge, including:

Honeywell Forge Inspection Rounds - An easy to use software solution that digitizes end-to-end inspection workflows, bringing greater efficiency and effectiveness to any businesses' operator rounds.

Honeywell Forge Worker Assist Expert-on-Call and Video Assist - Connects workers in real time to colleagues in central control rooms or remote offices and other sites when they need advice or support. The technology enables workers to call up video tutorials guiding them step-by-step through complex tasks when they encounter them.

"Operators across industries are recognizing the value of digitizing workflows, enabling workers with collaboration tools and connecting workers to live data so they can make better decisions, work more effectively and be safer whether on site or while working remotely," said Sunil Pandita, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Connected Industrial. "Honeywell Forge dramatically enhances workers' daily experience by combining our process expertise with people enablement technologies, especially in today's global business environment."

To date, the technology has been successfully deployed on offshore rigs in the UK North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico, and on Alaska's North Slope as well as at onshore processing facilities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and the Middle East. Positive technology impacts range from accelerated issue resolution to reduced shutdown time and decreased exposure to hazardous environments.

Last year, Honeywell also delivered advanced refining and petrochemical solutions to Wood.

About Wood

Wood is a global leader in consulting, projects and operations solutions in energy and the built environment. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing over 55,000 people, with revenues of around $10 billion. www.woodplc.com

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

