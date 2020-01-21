World’s 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Deliver Better for Investors

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Corporate Knights released its 16th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations in Davos today, after a rigorous assessment of 7,395 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. An analysis that compared the financial performance and corporate longevity of the Global 100 companies against the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) supports the mounting case that sustainable corporate performance is consistent with equal or better returns for investors and greater corporate longevity.

According to the Toronto-based sustainable-business magazine and research company's latest data crunching, the world's most sustainable corporation in 2020 is the Danish renewable energy provider Ørsted. The company, which a decade ago produced 85% of its energy from fossil fuels and 15% from renewable energy, has reversed that proportion and has a target to "essentially become carbon neutral" by 2025.

"Running the company just for profit doesn't make sense, but running it just for a bigger purpose is also not sustainable in the long term. Doing good and doing well must go together," said Ørsted CEO Henrik Poulsen. Since Ørsted joined the stock market through the world's second-biggest initial public offering of 2016, the company's value has more than doubled to US$40 billion.

Last year's top-ranked company – Chr. Hansen, a Danish bioscience company that uses "good bacteria" to provide natural means for preserving food, protecting plants and reducing overreliance on antibiotics in livestock farming – ranked number two overall.

Third was another Nordic company, Finland's Neste, an oil refiner that is switching from refining crude oil to using cooking waste and other bio-based materials as a feedstock.

Fourth was U.S. technology conglomerate Cisco, which rose 10 places from 14th, thanks to more than $25 billion in clean revenues from products with environmental core attributes. American software group Autodesk, which came fifth, rose 43 places from its 2019 ranking, now that it uses 99% renewable energy to run its cloud platforms – platforms that help build green buildings, reduce materials in manufacturing life cycles and support better designs for the circular economy.

Analysis of the company age and financial performance of the 2020 Global 100 continues to demonstrate that top sustainability performers tend to last longer and perform better for investors than comparable companies. The average age of a Global 100 company is 83 years, while the average age of a company in the MSCI ACWI is 49 years.

Investment returns were compared using the "Global 100 Index," which is calculated by Solactive and available via Bloomberg and Refinitiv. Composed of Global 100–ranked companies, it is equally weighted and mirrors the sector composition of the MSCI ACWI on a percentage basis. From its inception on February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2019, the Global 100 Index made an annualized net investment return of 7.3% compared to 7.0% for the MSCI ACWI (see Appendix A below for long-term trend).

"The Global 100 companies show that companies that put sustainability at their core outlast and outperform the competition," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights.

Global 100 companies also consistently outperform MSCI ACWI companies on CEO-to-average-worker-pay ratio, board gender diversity, paying their fair share of taxes, and on various other specific metrics that factor into the ranking.

Metric Global 100 MSCI ACWI CEO-to-average-worker-pay ratio 75:1 302:1 Carbon productivity (revenue-to-tonne-C02 e ratio) $384k $174k Clean revenues (from products or services with beneficial

environmental or social impacts as % of total revenues) 37% 6% % of women on boards 30% 24% Executive pay linked to sustainability measures (% of

companies having such a link) 63% 17%

Forty-nine of this year's Global 100 companies hail from Europe. The U.S. and Canada accounted for 29, while 18 companies in the ranking are from Asia. Latin America boasts just three members on the list, all from Brazil, and South Africa's Standard Bank was the only representative of the African continent.

The list includes 28 companies that were not on the Global 100 last year. BYD – China's biggest electric carmaker – is a new entrant, along with Hong Kong's Vitasoy, evidence that while the world's largest economy lags behind European and North American nations on key sustainability metrics, ESG (environmental, social, governance) issues are starting to gain traction where it will matter most.

For full rankings and methodology details, please see: corporateknights.com/global100

About Corporate Knights: Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

About the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World: The Global 100 is an annual project initiated by Corporate Knights, the company for clean capitalism. Launched in 2005, the Global 100 is announced annually on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Appendix I: Net returns of the MSCI ACWI and the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index in USD as calculated respectively by Solactive and MSCI (from February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2019)

Appendix II: 2020 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

Rank

2020 Full company name Country Peer Group 1 Orsted A/S Denmark Wholesale Power 2 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Denmark Food and Other Chemical Agents 3 Neste Oyj Finland Petroleum Refineries 4 Cisco Systems Inc United States Communications Equipment 5 Autodesk Inc United States Software 6 Novozymes A/S Denmark Specialty and Performance Chemicals 7 ING Groep NV Netherlands Banks 8 Enel SpA Italy Wholesale Power 9 Banco do Brasil SA Brazil Banks 10 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Canada Electric Utilities 11 OSRAM Licht AG Germany Electrical Equipment and Power Systems 12 Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd Japan Other Materials 13 Storebrand ASA Norway Insurance 14 Umicore SA Belgium Primary Metals Products 15 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co United States Computer Hardware 16 American Water United States Water Utilities 17 Iberdrola SA Spain Wholesale Power 18 Outotec Oyj Finland Machinery Manufacturing 19 CEMIG Brazil Electric Utilities 20 Accenture PLC Ireland Technology Consulting Services 21 Dassault Systèmes SE France Software 22 McCormick & Company United States Food and Beverage Production 23 Kering SA France Apparel and Accessory Products 24 UPM-Kymmene Oyj Finland Forestry and Paper Products 25 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Ltd Taiwan Semiconductor Equipment and Services 26 Prologis Inc United States Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) 27 Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) Sweden Apparel and Accessories Retail 28 Sanofi SA France Biopharmaceuticals 29 Schneider Electric SE France Industrial Conglomerates 30 Natura Cosmeticos SA Brazil Personal Care and Cleaning Products 31 BNP Paribas SA France Banks 32 KONE Oyj Finland Machinery Manufacturing 33 Verbund AG Austria Wholesale Power 34 Valeo SA France Consumer Vehicles and Parts 35 ERG SpA Italy Wholesale Power 36 City Developments Ltd Singapore Real Estate Investment and Services 37 Vestas Wind Systems A/S Denmark Electrical Equipment and Power Systems 38 bioMérieux France Diagnostics and Drug Delivery Devices 39 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Italy Banks 40 Koninklijke KPN NV Netherlands Wireless and Wireline

Telecommunications Services 41 Siemens AG Germany Industrial Conglomerates 42 National Australia Bank Ltd Australia Banks 43 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd South Korea Banks 44 Bombardier Inc Canada Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing 45 Koninklijke DSM NV Netherlands Food and Other Chemical Agents 46 Unilever PLC United

Kingdom Personal Care and Cleaning Products 47 Sims Metal Management Ltd United States Primary Metals Products 48 Bank of Montreal Canada Banks 49 Cascades Inc Canada Containers and Packaging 50 Advantech Co Ltd Taiwan Computer Hardware 51 Standard Bank Group Ltd South Africa Banks 52 Ericsson Sweden Communications Equipment 53 Danaher Corporation United States Medical Devices 54 Canadian National Railway Co Canada Cargo Transportation and Infrastructure 55 Adidas AG Germany Apparel and Accessory Products 56 AstraZeneca PLC United

Kingdom Biopharmaceuticals 57 Stantec Inc Canada Facilities and Construction Services 58 HP Inc United States Computer Peripherals and Systems 59 Commerzbank AG Germany Banks 60 Sun Life Financial Inc Canada Insurance 61 ABB Ltd Switzerland Industrial Conglomerates 62 Alphabet Inc United States Internet and Data Services 63 CapitaLand Limited Singapore Real Estate Investment and Services 64 Pearson PLC United

Kingdom Personal Professional Services 65 BT Group PLC United

Kingdom Wireless and Wireline

Telecommunications Services 66 Metso Oyj Finland Machinery Manufacturing 67 Comerica Incorporated United States Banks 68 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Japan Biopharmaceuticals 69 Assicurazioni Generali SpA Italy Insurance 70 Acciona SA Spain Facilities and Construction Services 71 Novo Nordisk A/S Denmark Biopharmaceuticals 72 Konica Minolta Inc Japan Computer Peripherals and Systems 73 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Sweden Banks 74 Tesla Inc United States Consumer Vehicles and Parts 75 Westpac Banking Corp Australia Banks 76 UCB SA Belgium Biopharmaceuticals 77 Workday Inc United States Software 78 Merck & Co Inc United States Biopharmaceuticals 79 GlaxoSmithKline PLC United

Kingdom Biopharmaceuticals 80 Samsung SDI Co Ltd South Korea Electrical Equipment and Power Systems 81 Intel Corporation United States Semiconductor Manufacturing 82 Analog Devices Inc United States Semiconductor Manufacturing 83 IGM Financial Inc Canada Investment Services 84 Canadian Solar Inc Canada Electrical Equipment and Power Systems 85 BYD Co Ltd China Consumer Vehicles and Parts 86 Kao Corporation Japan Personal Care and Cleaning Products 87 BASF SE Germany Specialty and Performance Chemicals 88 Cogeco Communications Inc Canada Wireless and Wireline

Telecommunications Services 89 Panasonic Corporation Japan Computer Hardware 90 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd Hong Kong Food and Beverage Production 91 Teck Resources Limited Canada Metal Ore Mining 92 Toyota Motor Corporation Japan Consumer Vehicles and Parts 93 Campbell Soup Company United States Food and Beverage Production 94 Industria de Diseño Textil SA Spain Apparel and Accessories Retail 95 Singapore Telecommunications Limited Singapore Wireless and Wireline

Telecommunications Services 96 Telus Corporation Canada Wireless and Wireline

Telecommunications Services 97 Lenovo Group Ltd China Computer Peripherals and Systems 98 L'Oréal SA France Personal Care and Cleaning Products 99 Kesko Corporation Finland Food and Beverage Retail 100 Amundi SA France Investment Services

