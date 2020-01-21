World’s 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Deliver Better for Investors

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Corporate Knights released its 16th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations in Davos today, after a rigorous assessment of 7,395 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. An analysis that compared the financial performance and corporate longevity of the Global 100 companies against the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) supports the mounting case that sustainable corporate performance is consistent with equal or better returns for investors and greater corporate longevity.
According to the Toronto-based sustainable-business magazine and research company's latest data crunching, the world's most sustainable corporation in 2020 is the Danish renewable energy provider Ørsted. The company, which a decade ago produced 85% of its energy from fossil fuels and 15% from renewable energy, has reversed that proportion and has a target to "essentially become carbon neutral" by 2025.
"Running the company just for profit doesn't make sense, but running it just for a bigger purpose is also not sustainable in the long term. Doing good and doing well must go together," said Ørsted CEO Henrik Poulsen. Since Ørsted joined the stock market through the world's second-biggest initial public offering of 2016, the company's value has more than doubled to US$40 billion.
Last year's top-ranked company – Chr. Hansen, a Danish bioscience company that uses "good bacteria" to provide natural means for preserving food, protecting plants and reducing overreliance on antibiotics in livestock farming – ranked number two overall.
Third was another Nordic company, Finland's Neste, an oil refiner that is switching from refining crude oil to using cooking waste and other bio-based materials as a feedstock.
Fourth was U.S. technology conglomerate Cisco, which rose 10 places from 14th, thanks to more than $25 billion in clean revenues from products with environmental core attributes. American software group Autodesk, which came fifth, rose 43 places from its 2019 ranking, now that it uses 99% renewable energy to run its cloud platforms – platforms that help build green buildings, reduce materials in manufacturing life cycles and support better designs for the circular economy.
Analysis of the company age and financial performance of the 2020 Global 100 continues to demonstrate that top sustainability performers tend to last longer and perform better for investors than comparable companies. The average age of a Global 100 company is 83 years, while the average age of a company in the MSCI ACWI is 49 years.
Investment returns were compared using the "Global 100 Index," which is calculated by Solactive and available via Bloomberg and Refinitiv. Composed of Global 100–ranked companies, it is equally weighted and mirrors the sector composition of the MSCI ACWI on a percentage basis. From its inception on February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2019, the Global 100 Index made an annualized net investment return of 7.3% compared to 7.0% for the MSCI ACWI (see Appendix A below for long-term trend).
"The Global 100 companies show that companies that put sustainability at their core outlast and outperform the competition," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights.
Global 100 companies also consistently outperform MSCI ACWI companies on CEO-to-average-worker-pay ratio, board gender diversity, paying their fair share of taxes, and on various other specific metrics that factor into the ranking.
Metric
Global 100
MSCI ACWI
CEO-to-average-worker-pay ratio
75:1
302:1
Carbon productivity (revenue-to-tonne-C02e ratio)
$384k
$174k
Clean revenues (from products or services with beneficial
environmental or social impacts as % of total revenues)
37%
6%
% of women on boards
30%
24%
Executive pay linked to sustainability measures (% of
companies having such a link)
63%
17%
Forty-nine of this year's Global 100 companies hail from Europe. The U.S. and Canada accounted for 29, while 18 companies in the ranking are from Asia. Latin America boasts just three members on the list, all from Brazil, and South Africa's Standard Bank was the only representative of the African continent.
The list includes 28 companies that were not on the Global 100 last year. BYD – China's biggest electric carmaker – is a new entrant, along with Hong Kong's Vitasoy, evidence that while the world's largest economy lags behind European and North American nations on key sustainability metrics, ESG (environmental, social, governance) issues are starting to gain traction where it will matter most.
For full rankings and methodology details, please see: corporateknights.com/global100
About Corporate Knights: Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.
About the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World: The Global 100 is an annual project initiated by Corporate Knights, the company for clean capitalism. Launched in 2005, the Global 100 is announced annually on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Appendix I: Net returns of the MSCI ACWI and the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index in USD as calculated respectively by Solactive and MSCI (from February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2019)
Appendix II: 2020 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World
Rank
2020
Full company name
Country
Peer Group
1
Orsted A/S
Denmark
Wholesale Power
2
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Denmark
Food and Other Chemical Agents
3
Neste Oyj
Finland
Petroleum Refineries
4
Cisco Systems Inc
United States
Communications Equipment
5
Autodesk Inc
United States
Software
6
Novozymes A/S
Denmark
Specialty and Performance Chemicals
7
ING Groep NV
Netherlands
Banks
8
Enel SpA
Italy
Wholesale Power
9
Banco do Brasil SA
Brazil
Banks
10
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
Canada
Electric Utilities
11
OSRAM Licht AG
Germany
Electrical Equipment and Power Systems
12
Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd
Japan
Other Materials
13
Storebrand ASA
Norway
Insurance
14
Umicore SA
Belgium
Primary Metals Products
15
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
United States
Computer Hardware
16
American Water
United States
Water Utilities
17
Iberdrola SA
Spain
Wholesale Power
18
Outotec Oyj
Finland
Machinery Manufacturing
19
CEMIG
Brazil
Electric Utilities
20
Accenture PLC
Ireland
Technology Consulting Services
21
Dassault Systèmes SE
France
Software
22
McCormick & Company
United States
Food and Beverage Production
23
Kering SA
France
Apparel and Accessory Products
24
UPM-Kymmene Oyj
Finland
Forestry and Paper Products
25
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
Ltd
Taiwan
Semiconductor Equipment and Services
26
Prologis Inc
United States
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
27
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M)
Sweden
Apparel and Accessories Retail
28
Sanofi SA
France
Biopharmaceuticals
29
Schneider Electric SE
France
Industrial Conglomerates
30
Natura Cosmeticos SA
Brazil
Personal Care and Cleaning Products
31
BNP Paribas SA
France
Banks
32
KONE Oyj
Finland
Machinery Manufacturing
33
Verbund AG
Austria
Wholesale Power
34
Valeo SA
France
Consumer Vehicles and Parts
35
ERG SpA
Italy
Wholesale Power
36
City Developments Ltd
Singapore
Real Estate Investment and Services
37
Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Denmark
Electrical Equipment and Power Systems
38
bioMérieux
France
Diagnostics and Drug Delivery Devices
39
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
Italy
Banks
40
Koninklijke KPN NV
Netherlands
Wireless and Wireline
Telecommunications Services
41
Siemens AG
Germany
Industrial Conglomerates
42
National Australia Bank Ltd
Australia
Banks
43
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd
South Korea
Banks
44
Bombardier Inc
Canada
Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing
45
Koninklijke DSM NV
Netherlands
Food and Other Chemical Agents
46
Unilever PLC
United
Kingdom
Personal Care and Cleaning Products
47
Sims Metal Management Ltd
United States
Primary Metals Products
48
Bank of Montreal
Canada
Banks
49
Cascades Inc
Canada
Containers and Packaging
50
Advantech Co Ltd
Taiwan
Computer Hardware
51
Standard Bank Group Ltd
South Africa
Banks
52
Ericsson
Sweden
Communications Equipment
53
Danaher Corporation
United States
Medical Devices
54
Canadian National Railway Co
Canada
Cargo Transportation and Infrastructure
55
Adidas AG
Germany
Apparel and Accessory Products
56
AstraZeneca PLC
United
Kingdom
Biopharmaceuticals
57
Stantec Inc
Canada
Facilities and Construction Services
58
HP Inc
United States
Computer Peripherals and Systems
59
Commerzbank AG
Germany
Banks
60
Sun Life Financial Inc
Canada
Insurance
61
ABB Ltd
Switzerland
Industrial Conglomerates
62
Alphabet Inc
United States
Internet and Data Services
63
CapitaLand Limited
Singapore
Real Estate Investment and Services
64
Pearson PLC
United
Kingdom
Personal Professional Services
65
BT Group PLC
United
Kingdom
Wireless and Wireline
Telecommunications Services
66
Metso Oyj
Finland
Machinery Manufacturing
67
Comerica Incorporated
United States
Banks
68
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Japan
Biopharmaceuticals
69
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
Italy
Insurance
70
Acciona SA
Spain
Facilities and Construction Services
71
Novo Nordisk A/S
Denmark
Biopharmaceuticals
72
Konica Minolta Inc
Japan
Computer Peripherals and Systems
73
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
Sweden
Banks
74
Tesla Inc
United States
Consumer Vehicles and Parts
75
Westpac Banking Corp
Australia
Banks
76
UCB SA
Belgium
Biopharmaceuticals
77
Workday Inc
United States
Software
78
Merck & Co Inc
United States
Biopharmaceuticals
79
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
United
Kingdom
Biopharmaceuticals
80
Samsung SDI Co Ltd
South Korea
Electrical Equipment and Power Systems
81
Intel Corporation
United States
Semiconductor Manufacturing
82
Analog Devices Inc
United States
Semiconductor Manufacturing
83
IGM Financial Inc
Canada
Investment Services
84
Canadian Solar Inc
Canada
Electrical Equipment and Power Systems
85
BYD Co Ltd
China
Consumer Vehicles and Parts
86
Kao Corporation
Japan
Personal Care and Cleaning Products
87
BASF SE
Germany
Specialty and Performance Chemicals
88
Cogeco Communications Inc
Canada
Wireless and Wireline
Telecommunications Services
89
Panasonic Corporation
Japan
Computer Hardware
90
Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd
Hong Kong
Food and Beverage Production
91
Teck Resources Limited
Canada
Metal Ore Mining
92
Toyota Motor Corporation
Japan
Consumer Vehicles and Parts
93
Campbell Soup Company
United States
Food and Beverage Production
94
Industria de Diseño Textil SA
Spain
Apparel and Accessories Retail
95
Singapore Telecommunications Limited
Singapore
Wireless and Wireline
Telecommunications Services
96
Telus Corporation
Canada
Wireless and Wireline
Telecommunications Services
97
Lenovo Group Ltd
China
Computer Peripherals and Systems
98
L'Oréal SA
France
Personal Care and Cleaning Products
99
Kesko Corporation
Finland
Food and Beverage Retail
100
Amundi SA
France
Investment Services
SOURCE Corporate Knights Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2020/21/c6421.html