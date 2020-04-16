Worldwide 3D Scanner Industry to 2025 - Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements and Collaborations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "3D Scanner Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D scanner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.52% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$2,505.367 million by 2025, increasing from US$1,234.745 million in 2019.

Rising demand for customized clothing is spurring the demand for 3D scanners to obtain accurate physical measurements. Growing adoption of reverse engineering services in various industry verticals such as automobile, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing is significantly driving the demand for 3D scanners worldwide. Increasing cases of terrorist attacks have further augmented the demand for 3D scanners for scanning face/body for security surveillance at airports and other public places.

Factors such as technological advancement and development of handheld 3D scanners are projected to expand the global 3D scanner market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the increasing demand for whole-body scanners to get deep insights into the medical problem will also propel the growth of the 3D scanner market in the healthcare sector. Simultaneously, a significant reduction in the prices of 3D scanners has also attributed to its growth.

A laser scanner provides good growth opportunities.

3D Scanner market is segmented by type as optical scanners, laser scanners, and structured light scanners. Laser Scanners held a significant share in 2019 and is estimated to remain at its position by the end of the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the ease of usage and availability of laser scanners in the market coupled with the emerging trend toward 3D design and presentation.

The ability to aid in the development of a 3D terrain survey is driving the adoption in the oil & gas industry.

By industry vertical, the global 3D scanner market has been segmented as healthcare, military and defense, media and entertainment, manufacturing, construction, and others. The oil and gas industry is one of the significant end-users for these products on account of its ability to aid in the development of a 3D terrain survey for any upstream or downstream site. Moreover, the growing focus by the government of the United States to improve its status as an oil exporter is expected to further drive the demand for 3D scanners during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. 3D Scanner Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Laser 3D scanner

5.3. Structured light scanner

6. 3D Scanner Market Analysis, by Range

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Short Range

6.3. Medium Range

6.4. Long Range

7. 3D Scanner Market Analysis, by Technology

7.1. Laser Triangulation

7.2. Laser Pulse Based

7.3. Laser Phase Shift-Based

8. 3D Scanner Market Analysis, by Product

8.1. CMM Based

8.2. Tripod Mounted

8.3. Others

9. 3D Scanner Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical

9.1. Automotive

9.2. Healthcare

9.3. Aerospace & Defense

9.4. Oil & Gas

9.5. Construction

9.6. Energy & Power

9.7. Mining

9.8. Others

10. 3D Scanner Market Analysis, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.3. South America

10.4. Europe

10.5. Middle East and Africa

10.6. Asia Pacific

11. Competitive Environment and Analysis

11.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

11.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

11.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

12. Company Profiles

12.1. REIGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

12.2. Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

12.3. Topcon Corporation

12.4. Trimble Inc.

12.5. Perceptron Inc.

12.6. Hexagon AB

12.7. FARO Technologies

12.8. Nikon Metrology NV

12.9. GOM

12.10. CREAFORM

