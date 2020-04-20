1 hour ago
Worldwide Crude Oil & Gas Extraction Market – Comprehensive Individual Analysis on the Top 360 Companies – ResearchAndMarkets.com

 April 20, 2020
Worldwide Crude Oil & Gas Extraction Market - Comprehensive Individual Analysis on the Top 360 Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN

The "Crude Oil & Gas Extraction (GLOBAL) - Industry Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed overview of the global Crude Oil & Gas Extraction market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 360 companies, including EXXON MOBIL CORP, EQUINOR ASA and SHELL NEDERLAND B.V.

This report covers activities such as petroleum, crude, oil, gas, natural and includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.

The author's latest Crude Oil & Gas Extraction (GLOBAL) analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

  • See the market leaders
  • Identify companies heading for failure
  • Seek out the most attractive acquisition
  • Analyse industry trends
  • Benchmark their own financial performance

Using the author's exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this Crude Oil & Gas Extraction (GLOBAL) report will tell you that 157 companies have a declining financial rating, while 134 have shown good sales growth.

Each of the largest 360 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.

Every business is examined on the following features:

  • A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance
  • Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet
  • A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the Crude Oil & Gas Extraction (GLOBAL) market.

This section includes:

  • Best Trading Partners
  • Sales Growth Analysis
  • Profit Analysis
  • Market Size
  • Rankings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jm2mib

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Source: Business Wire (April 20, 2020)

