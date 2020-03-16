Worldwide Fracking Water Treatment Market (2020 to 2024) - Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Fracking Water Treatment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst has been monitoring the global fracking water treatment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
This report on the global fracking water treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumption of oil and natural gas. In addition, adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking is anticipated to boost the growth of the global fracking water treatment market as well.
Key Trends for global fracking water treatment market growth
This study identifies adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking as the prime reasons driving the global fracking water treatment market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global fracking water treatment market
The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global fracking water treatment market, including some of the vendors such as Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, WesTech Engineering Inc. and Xylem Inc.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Forces Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Application placement
-
Treatment and recycle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Deep well injection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Aquatech International LLC
-
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
-
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.
-
Halliburton Co.
-
Oasys Water Inc.
-
Schlumberger Ltd.
-
SUEZ SA
-
Veolia Environnement SA
-
WesTech Engineering Inc.
-
Xylem Inc.
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
-
Aquatech International LLC
-
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
-
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.
-
Halliburton Co.
-
Oasys Water Inc.
-
Schlumberger Ltd.
-
SUEZ SA
-
Veolia Environnement SA
-
WesTech Engineering Inc.
-
Xylem Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6p6130
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005375/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020
Source: Business Wire
(March 16, 2020 - 7:25 AM EDT)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com