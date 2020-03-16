Worldwide Fracking Water Treatment Market (2020 to 2024) - Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Fracking Water Treatment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has been monitoring the global fracking water treatment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

This report on the global fracking water treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumption of oil and natural gas. In addition, adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking is anticipated to boost the growth of the global fracking water treatment market as well.

Key Trends for global fracking water treatment market growth

This study identifies adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking as the prime reasons driving the global fracking water treatment market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global fracking water treatment market

The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global fracking water treatment market, including some of the vendors such as Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, WesTech Engineering Inc. and Xylem Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Treatment and recycle - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Deep well injection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aquatech International LLC

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Halliburton Co.

Oasys Water Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

SUEZ SA

Veolia Environnement SA

WesTech Engineering Inc.

Xylem Inc.

11. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

