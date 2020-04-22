April 22, 2020 - 10:32 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Worldwide Pressure Transmitter Industry to 2025 - Featuring ABB, Dwyer Instruments & Emerson Electric Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Pressure Transmitter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pressure transmitter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025. A pressure transmitter is a sensor that regulates the compression applied over a liquid, fluid or gas. The device measures rapid changes in pressure, which are converted into mechanical energy and electric current. It also consists of an electronic amplifier and a pressure transducer to accurately transmit the current. These transmitters are commonly used in combination with other devices to measure depth, water flow, altitude and pressure loss to prevent any leakages in the industrial equipments. They are immune to radiation and electromagnetic fields, owing to which, they find extensive applications across various industry sectors such as chemical, oil and gas, power generation, food & beverages, metals & mining, etc. The emerging trend of automation for industrial optimization is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The integration of digital communication interfaces, which offer remote calibration and diagnostics, is rapidly replacing traditionally used analog pressure transmitters. Besides being increasingly utilized in industrial machinery, these transmitters also find extensive application in consumer electronics for indoor navigation and creating an overall user-friendly interface, among other purposes. Additionally, the continuously rising healthcare sector is also favoring the market growth. Pressure transmitters are used to transmit blood pressure information from the catheter to the patient's monitoring system. Also, steam sterilizers used in hospitals utilize these transmitters to regulate the quality of steam produced by maintaining the pressure inside the sterilization chamber. Other factors, such as increasing investments in the energy industry, coupled with the enhanced adoption of technologically advanced variants for reducing human errors, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. This latest report provides a deep insight into the global pressure transmitter market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the pressure transmitter market in any manner. Companies Mentioned ABB Ltd.

Dwyer Instruments Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Consult AG

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Sensata Technologies Inc.

SensorONE Ltd.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation Key Questions Answered in This Report: How has the global pressure transmitter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sensing technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fluid type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global pressure transmitter market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.3.1 Primary Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2 Top-Down Approach 2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction 4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Pressure Transmitter Market 5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Performance 5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type 6.1 Absolute Pressure Transmitters 6.2 Gauge Pressure Transmitters 6.3 Differential Pressure Transmitters 6.4 Multivariable Pressure Transmitters 7 Market Breakup by Sensing Technology 7.1 Strain Gauge 7.2 Capacitive 7.3 Piezoelectric 7.4 Others 8 Market Breakup by Fluid Type 8.1 Liquid 8.2 Steam 8.3 Gas 9 Market Breakup by Application 9.1 Flow 9.2 Level 9.3 Pressure 10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry 10.1 Oil & Gas 10.2 Power Generation 10.3 Water & Wastewater 10.4 Food & Beverages 10.5 Chemicals 10.6 Metals & Mining 10.7 Pulp & Paper 10.8 Pharmaceuticals 10.9 Others 11 Market Breakup by Region 11.1 Asia Pacific 11.2 North America 11.3 Europe 11.4 Latin America 11.5 Middle East and Africa 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 13.1 Overview 13.2 Inbound Logistics 13.3 Operations 13.4 Outbound Logistics 13.5 Marketing and Sales 13.6 Service 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Indicators 16 Competitive Landscape 16.1 Market Structure 16.2 Key Players 16.3 Profiles of Key Players For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/anbfkk View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005647/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (April 22, 2020 - 10:32 AM EDT)News by QuoteMedia