Worldwide Renewable Energy Market and the Affects of COVID-19 - Extensive Profiles and Recent Developments of Market Players - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Impact of COVID-19 on Global Renewable Energy Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global renewable energy industry includes solar, wind, hydro, biofuels and others, that are less carbon-intensive and create a more sustainable renewable energy system. The factors that were fueling the growth of the renewable energy market before the COVID-19 pandemic include rising concern about the safety of the environment coupled with a growing energy crisis. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness offered using renewable energy is also contributing significantly to the growth of the global renewable energy market.

However, with the outbreak of COVID-19 since December 2019, the market of global renewable energy has shown discouraging growth rates. The COVID-19 virus was novel in nature and hence the government organizations across the globe published guidelines to quarantine oneself from the crowd and stay at home. Due to lockdowns, the global supply chains are affected and a considerable slowdown in production was observed. Sectors such as the wind industry are experiencing logistical delays. The logistic delays are resulting in delays in new project development. Moreover, due to the decrease in prices of crude oil, the demand for renewable energy can decrease in the near future.

The global renewable energy industry report is segmented into the solar panel industry, wind power industry, hydropower industry, and other industries. Out of which solar panel industry is expected to get affected significantly due to the pandemic. The effect of COVID-19 on the renewable energy industry can be observed in all regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In China, the renewable power sector is experiencing the impact of the COVID-19, specifically wind and solar PV, which could witness lower capacity additions due to suspended manufacturing and construction works.

China is one of the significant countries for solar PV installations and the production of solar PV panels. The country has the largest installed solar power capacity of more than 205 GW by 2019, contributing more than 35% of the global installations. Besides, China is the biggest manufacturing country for solar PV equipment manufacturing globally and due to COVID-19, the manufacturing sector of the country has affected significantly.

Companies Mentioned

Canadian Solar Inc.

Enercon GmbH

GE Renewable Energy

Hanwha Q Cells Co., Ltd.

JA Solar Holdings

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Nordex SE

Senvion S.A.

Siemens AG

SunPower Corp.

Trina Solar Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global renewable energy industry.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global renewable energy industry.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global renewable energy industry.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Overview and Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

1.4.1. Key Findings

1.4.2. Recommendations

1.4.3. Conclusion

1.5. Government support/Bailout Packages for the renewable energy industry

1.6. Supply & Demand Analysis

2. Market Overview

2.1. Historical market growth estimation in the renewable energy industry excluding COVID-19 pandemic effect

2.2. Deviations in the renewable energy industry growth rate due to COVID-19 pandemic

3. Segmentation

3.1. Solar Panel Industry

3.2. Wind Power Industry

3.3. Hydro Power Industry

3.4. Other Industries

4. Regional Analysis

4.1. North America

4.1.1. United States

4.1.2. Canada

4.2. Europe

4.2.1. UK

4.2.2. Germany

4.2.3. Italy

4.2.4. Spain

4.2.5. France

4.2.6. Rest of Europe

4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.3.1. China

4.3.2. India

4.3.3. Japan

4.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5. Rest of the World

6. Companies Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7w4vt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005324/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020