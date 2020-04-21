WPX Energy to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) announced today a change in the location of its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. In light of public health guidelines regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19, the company’s annual meeting will be held solely by remote communication in a virtual only format. The previously announced date and time of the meeting (May 21, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Central) will not change.

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date of March 30, 2020, are eligible to vote at the annual meeting. To be admitted to the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/253371200, stockholders must enter the password WPX2020, along with the control number found on their proxy card.

Once admitted to the annual meeting, stockholders will be able to ask questions and vote during the annual meeting by following the instructions on the annual meeting website.

Stockholders who hold shares through a broker, bank or other nominee, and who are therefore “Beneficial Holders,” may join the annual meeting in one of two ways:

Beneficial Holders may join as a “guest” in listen-only mode; or

Beneficial Holders who have obtained a legal proxy from the record holder and who wish to ask questions or vote other than by submission of a Voter Instruction Form, may join as a “Stockholder” but must register in advance by 4 p.m. Central on May 18, 2020. A legal proxy can be obtained by logging into the voting site listed on your Voter Instruction Form and clicking on “Vote in person at the meeting” or requesting one through the broker, bank or other nominee who is the registered holder of the shares. An image of the legal proxy, in the Beneficial Holder’s name, from the broker, bank or other nominee that holds the shares must be emailed to [email protected] and the Beneficial Holder’s address must be provided. When this process is completed, Computershare will provide a Beneficial Holder with an annual meeting control number to use to ask questions or vote at the annual meeting.

All stockholders are urged to vote and submit proxies in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the annual meeting proxy materials.

The proxy materials contain important information about the matters on which stockholders are being asked to vote. Stockholders are also urged to submit proxies as early as possible to avoid COVID-19-related processing delays. The proxy card included with the annual meeting proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the above information and may continue to be used to vote shares at the annual meeting.

Please see our website at www.wpxenergy.com to access WPX Energy’s proxy statement and annual report. Additionally, you may access WPX Energy’s proxy materials at www.proxyvote.com.

About WPX Energy, Inc.

WPX is an independent energy producer with core positions in the Permian and Williston basins. WPX’s production is approximately 80 percent oil/liquids and 20 percent natural gas. The company also has an infrastructure portfolio in the Permian Basin. Visit www.wpxenergy.com for more information.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Statements regarding future drilling and production are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the exploration for and development and production of oil and gas. These risks include, but are not limited to, the volatility of oil, natural gas and NGL prices; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, natural gas and NGL reserves; drilling risks; environmental risks; and political or regulatory changes. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by WPX Energy on its website or otherwise. WPX Energy does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available from us at WPX Energy, Attn: Investor Relations, P.O. Box 21810, Tulsa, Okla., 74102, or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

