1 hour ago
Marathon Oil completes Eagle Ford acquisition for $3 billion
2 hours ago
Oil prices slightly down but hopeful on China demand optimism
3 hours ago
U.S. natgas futures slide over 9% to 2-month low on less cold weather
21 hours ago
Emerging energy technology, alternative energy and traditional oil and gas start-up ventures are invited to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines, February 22–23, 2023
22 hours ago
The top energy stories of 2022
23 hours ago
The offshore drilling market is booming again

WTI oil jumps above $80 as China scraps Covid restrictions

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News   by

Oil Price

The U.S. benchmark oil price rose on Monday evening and early on Tuesday to above $80 per barrel after China announced on Monday a major easing of its Covid travel quarantine rules and after Winter Storm Elliott knocked offline around 1.5 million bpd of refinery capacity in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

 

WTI oil jumps above $80 as China scraps Covid restrictions- oil and gas 360

Source: Oil Price

As of early morning trade in Europe on Tuesday, WTI Crude was up by 0.80% at $80.19. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, was trading up by 0.85% on the day, at $84.63 per barrel.

Oil prices received a major boost late on Monday and early Tuesday after China said that as of January 8 inbound travelers to China would no longer be subject to mandatory travel quarantine. China is seeing a surge in Covid cases after abandoning other parts of its so-called “zero Covid” policy that was in place for more than two and a half years.

Despite the soaring number of infections and disruption to industries and supply chains, oil demand could be set for a major boost in the world’s top crude oil importer after the initial Covid waves, analysts say. Oil prices have reflected some of that optimism in recent days, although trade is very thin due to the holiday period.

On Tuesday, oil was also supported by refinery closures in the United States due to the severe Winter Storm Elliott. The huge storm swept through Canada and the United States just ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend, bringing freezing temperatures, snow, and icy conditions. Power supply was interrupted in some areas, thousands of flights were canceled, and Christmas travel plans were disrupted.

Hard-freeze warnings were issued for all the states along the U.S. Gulf Coast, where most of the U.S. refining capacity is located.

As of Friday, December 23, as much as 1.5 million bpd of the Gulf Coast’s refining capacity was shut down due to the freezing temperatures, per Reuters estimates.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.