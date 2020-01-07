Wynnchurch Capital Invests in California Amforge as Part of Premier Forge Group Platform
Premier Forge Group, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, LLC
(“Wynnchurch”), announced the acquisition of California Amforge
Corporation (“Amforge”). Located in Azusa, California, Amforge is a
leading manufacturer of closed die, upset and rolled ring forgings for
the aerospace & defense and oil & gas industries.
Bill Kerfin, CEO of Premier Forge Group, said in a statement, “We are
excited to partner with the California Amforge leadership team, who has
done a phenomenal job developing a reputation for superior quality and
customer service. With the addition of Amforge, we gain significant
scale in the aerospace & defense sector while further developing our oil
& gas business. In addition, we can now offer our customers new products
with additional forging capabilities and capacity, as we continue to
enhance our value proposition and execute on our growth strategy.”
Sue Congalton, former CEO and principal shareholder of Amforge, stated,
“I’m excited about the future of the company as Wynnchurch and
management will bring the tools and resources to significantly grow the
business and take it to the next level. This combination is not only a
strong strategic fit with complementary products, capabilities, and
end-markets, but also an excellent cultural fit with our shared
dedication to customer service and our employees. This is an exciting
time for California Amforge.”
About California Amforge Corporation:
In operation for over 65 years and based in Azusa, California, Amforge
is a leading manufacturer of closed die, upset and rolled ring forgings
for the aerospace & defense and oil & gas industries. The company has
approvals and certifications from virtually all the leading aerospace
manufacturers and supplies critical components for both fixed and rotary
wing aircraft and engines in military and civil applications. For more
information, please visit: http://www.cal-amforge.com.
About Premier Forge Group Holdings, Inc.:
Located in Portland, Indiana and Lebanon, Kentucky, Premier Forge
provides high-value, complex forgings for blue-chip OEMs primarily in
the transportation, oil & gas, construction, mining, agricultural, and
aerospace & defense markets. Premier Forge’s capabilities include
comprehensive forging processes complemented by in-house design and
engineering, material expertise, product machining and heat-treating
services. For more information, please visit: https://www.premierforge.com.
About Wynnchurch Capital:
Wynnchurch Capital, LLC, headquartered in the Chicago suburb of
Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in California and Canada, was founded
in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm.
Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the
United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial
growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of
private equity funds with $2.2 billion of committed capital under
management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital,
management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. For more
information, please visit: https://www.wynnchurch.com.
