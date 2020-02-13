Wyoming Minerals for Sale

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.

Deal Summary

Energy Advisors Group has been retained by SilverBow Resources to market certain Powder River Basin Override Interests in Campbell, Converse & Niobrara Cos., Wyoming. The asset includes stacked pay opportunities (over 5000′), solid cashflow and experienced operators.

As described above the sale package (342-Net Royalty Acres) runs across multi-pay conventional reservoirs and includes 10-DUC’s operated by EOG. There are 74-Total Wells (48-PDP, 10-DUC, 9-SI) whose current gross production is 4,056 BOPD & 31,203 MCFD (9,256 BOED 6:1) and net cash flow is $47,560/Mn.

–For Sale–

~1.6% Average Override Interest.

Asset Highlights:

POWDER RIVER BASIN SALE PACKAGE

~10,692-Acres. 342 NMA. 48-PDP. 10-DUC

CAMPBELL, CONVERSE & NIOBRARA CO.

Parkman, Teapot & Turner Formations

~1.6% Average Override Interest

Gross Prod: 4,056 BOPD & 31,203 MCFD

Net Production: 43 BOED

Net Cash Flow: ~$47,560/Mn

10-EOG DUCs Will Increase Cash Flow

ORRI UNDER SOLID OPERATORS

Click here to view the online data room or visit www.energyadvisors.com to view our other 30+ assignments.

For more information, contact Richard Martin, Director – Special Projects & Execution with EAG, at [email protected], Office 214-774-2495 or Cell 469-866-9796.

CODE RR 2023DV