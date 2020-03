Wyoming Oil Field Service company expands to North and South America saving money and the environment along the way

​





JCA Companies and it's subsidiary C-MOR Energy Services are experts in oil field safety, and how to prevent slips and trips in the hazardous work environment.





They saw the need to increase the light in the work space, while reducing costs. Relying on their years of experience in the oil fields, they were able to add technology to an old solution and saved the industry millions costs and significantly reduced the impact on the environment..





On the call today is Jack Greer, COO, Josh Alison, CEO and Jeff Buttler, Director of operations.





We talk about their new installation in South America and safety topics you would not see in the US.





In the remote jungles of Columbia, there are jaguars, huge insects, and not so friendly militia folks around. The improvement on the lighting system not only helped with preventing slips and trips, it helped keep the jungle critters at bay.