Xcel Energy Names New Chief Security Officer

James W. Sample will join the company as vice president overseeing cyber and physical security

Xcel Energy announced today that James W. Sample will join the company as Vice President, Chief Security Officer. Sample will lead the company’s security risk management program, overseeing all aspects of security including cybersecurity, physical security and the safety of personnel. He will also serve as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s (NERC) senior manager for Critical Infrastructure Protection.

“Jamey brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Xcel Energy’s security operations,” said Brett Carter, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Innovation Officer. “Cybersecurity, along with the protection of our infrastructure and our people, are critically important to Xcel Energy. Sample is particularly qualified to help us continue to protect against the evolving security threats our industry faces today.”

As it leads the clean energy transition, Xcel Energy is also a recognized leader for its innovative Enterprise Security Organization, which operates 24/7 to protect critical assets including data, infrastructure, the grid and employees at all times.

“Xcel Energy is a world-class company that is focused on providing safe, reliable, and affordable energy services. Their strategy and vision are industry-leading,” said Sample. “We have an opportunity to innovate and lead in the way we protect Xcel Energy assets and services in order to strengthen the safety, resiliency, and affordability.”

Prior to joining Xcel Energy, Sample held leadership roles at Ernst & Young LLP, Pacific Gas and Electric, Tennessee Valley Authority and California Independent System Operator. He also served as a member of the Center for Strategic and International Studies Cyber Policy Task Force, advising the White House on cybersecurity. Additionally, Sample served in the United States Navy as a cryptologic technician.

Sample will begin his new role at Xcel Energy on Jan. 27.

