Yamaha Fine Technologies Offers Industry-first System to Safely Generate Blended Hydrogen/Nitrogen Gas

HAMAMATSU, Japan, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 2 (Monday), Yamaha Fine Technologies Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, will start taking orders for the YMHN-50, a system for automatic generation of the non-flammable hydrogen-nitrogen gas blend that is used as trace gas for leak testing of airtight products.

(Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102122/202002197004/_prw_PI1fl_5U86crxP.jpg)

The YMHN-50 can generate a hydrogen-nitrogen gas blend (below, "hydrogen trace gas") from just an injection of purified water, and is also capable of generating hydrogen trace gas easily and economically.

*Trace gas: Very small quantities of a gas that, in product airtightness investigations and testing, is mainly used to detect leakages in test subjects.

Summary

Generates hydrogen from purified water and extracts nitrogen from air, then blends them precisely to produce hydrogen trace gas.

Highly reliable safety system emits no flammable hydrogen gas.

Under Japanese law, no legal applications need to be submitted for installation and the system can be installed smoothly into a production line.

Product name: Hydrogen trace gas generator

Model number: YMHN-50

Starting date of order acceptance: March 2 (Monday)

Scheduled number of sales in the first year (domestic, overseas): 5 units in total

Product specifications

Product name: Hydrogen trace gas generator

Model number: YMHN-50

Generatable hydrogen concentration: Max. 3.5 vol%

Trace gas output flow rate: Max. 50 NL/min

Trace gas output pressure: Max. 390 kPa

Supplied water: Purified water (electrical conductivity of 0.2 microseconds/cm or below)

External dimensions: W1,200 mm x H1,770 mm x D1,310 mm

Installation environment: Temperature 5 to 35 C, humidity below 85%, without condensation

Weight: Approx. 600 kg

External diagrams: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202002197004-O1-hz7o2HGd.pdf

For details of product specifications, please see Yamaha Corporation website.

https://www.yamaha.com/en/news_release/2020/20022101/

