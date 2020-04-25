3 hours ago
Historic plunge in oil to NEGATIVE $37, WTI!?!?
8 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-24-2020
14 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-24-2020
15 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: TenEx Technologies -Saving oilfield impact on the environment, and CapEx, is more than a requirement – It’s demanded.
15 hours ago
Natural Gas rebound poised for recovery before crude oil: Why the market has priced electricity and liquid fuel demand into commodity prices
16 hours ago
Azarga Uranium Well Positioned to Benefit from Nuclear Fuel Working Group Plans to Revive and Strengthen U.S. Uranium Mining Industry

YPF SA Reports

in Press Releases   by
 April 24, 2020 - 7:39 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

YPF SA Reports

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPF SA announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including audited financial statements.

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

In accordance to the applicable rules, YPF is filing the interactive Data with this report.

About YPF
YPF is the leading energy company of Argentina, producing approximately 38% of the total oil and gas in the country and supplying 56% of the fuel markets through a network of more than 1600 gas stations and other assets. YPF is leader in the production of unconventional resources. It is an integrated energy company that generates a large offering consisting of natural gas, electricity, fuels, petrochemicals, lubricants and products for agriculture, among others.

Media Relations
[email protected]

Investor Relations
[email protected]

Primary Logo


Source: GlobeNewswire (April 24, 2020 - 7:39 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice