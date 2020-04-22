Zamansky LLC Investigates Unsuitable Sales of Oil, Gas, Energy, MLPs, Stocks and Funds by UBS, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Other Financial Advisors

Zamansky LLC investigates unsuitable sales of oil, gas, energy, MLPs, stocks and funds to investors by large brokerage firms such as UBS Financial Services, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and other financial advisors. For the past few years, many income-seeking investors, particularly retirees, have been advised by their financial advisors to invest in oil, gas and energy stocks, master limited partnerships (MLPs) and funds, for high yield or income. The MLPs, oil, gas and energy stocks and funds were recommended high quality income-generating investments that had low risk because they had already suffered a price correction years ago.

Since January 6th, WTI oil is down over 60% and the S&P 500 Energy is down 45%. The recent plunge in prices of these investments demonstrates their risky, speculative and extremely volatile nature, according to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney. Any retiree or conservative investor should be very careful when making these investments and avoid concentration in them, no matter how attractive the yield may seem, he says. In the current economic decline, investors should also fear distribution cuts which can result in even worse losses, he says.

If you have a loss from the following stocks or funds, you may have the legal right to bring a claim for unsuitability, fraud or sales practice violations against the brokerage firm that sold it to you:

MLPs/Stocks/Funds

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Energy Product Partners (EPD)

Enbridge Inc.

Phillips 66 Partners LP

Noble Midstream Partners

ONEOK Inc.

Cheniere Energy Inc.

Kayne Anderson MLP

ConocoPhillips

Devon Energy Corp

Talos Energy Inc.

Alerian MLP ETF

MPLX LP

JP Morgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

iPath® S&P GSCI® Crude Oil TRI ETN

What Investors Can Do

If you have a loss from an oil, gas and energy stock, MLP or fund, the law firm will review your investment to determine if you have the legal right to recover your loss, without obligation or cost to you. To set up an evaluation, email Jake Zamansky at [email protected] or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

