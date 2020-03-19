Zion Oil & Gas Receives Nasdaq Listing Extension Until June 26, 2020

DALLAS and CAESAREA, Israel, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZN) announces the Nasdaq Hearing Panel granted the request of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

The Nasdaq Hearing Panel communicated this by letter dated March 13, 2020. The continued listing is subject to Zion Oil & Gas demonstrating compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), on or before June 26, 2020.

In order for Zion to comply with the requirement by Nasdaq, Zion must have a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, on or before June 26, 2020.

Zion is diligently working to comply with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2); however, there can be no assurance that it will be able to do so.

Zion has completed the purchase of a drilling rig and related equipment (see Press Release dated March 18, 2020). Also, Zion has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries, Zion Drilling, Inc. and Zion Drilling Services, Inc., for the operation of the rig in Israel.

Zion Oil & Gas, a public company traded on NASDAQ (ZN), explores for oil and gas onshore in Israel on their 99,000-acre Megiddo-Jezreel license area.

"The Lord Himself goes before you and will be with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."

Deuteronomy 31:8

"Sing to the Lord, for he has done glorious things; let this be known to all the world. Shout aloud and sing for joy, people of Zion, for great is the Holy One of Israel among you."

Isaiah 12:5-6

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this communication that are not historical fact, including statements regarding Zion's planned operations, anticipated attributes of geological strata that may be drilled or tested in the future, import the rig it purchased into Israel in a timely manner and Zion's ability to successfully raise the funds needed to undertake all of its planned exploration efforts; Zion's ability to continue as a going concern; Zion's ability to have its common stock continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the timing and completion of the processing, interpretation of the results and plans contingent thereon of the 3 D seismic survey, the timing of the importation onto the well site of the purchased drilling rig, approvals needed for the rig's erection and startup, the effect, if any, of the coronavirus pandemic on the timing of the delivery and start-up of the well, and operational risks in ongoing exploration efforts, are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are described in Zion's periodic reports filed with the SEC and are beyond Zion's control. These risks could cause Zion's actual performance to differ materially from the results predicted by these forward-looking statements. Zion can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in these statements will prove to be correct and assumes no responsibility to update these statements.

