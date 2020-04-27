Ziyen Energy Announces ZiyenCoin Acquisition for Interest in Energy Project Located in Texas, USA

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Energy has announced they have acquired their latest acquisition in exchange for ZiyenCoin, this time acquiring a royalty interest in an energy project in Texas. Terms for the acquisition were not disclosed.



Alastair Caithness, CEO, stated:

“Economic turmoil associated with the coronavirus pandemic has wide-ranging and severe impacts upon financial markets, including stock, bond and the commodity markets. In addition, the Russia–Saudi Arabia oil price war resulted in a collapse of crude oil prices. Domestically it has been a catastrophe for small independent US producers, with WTI for the first time in history trading at negative $37.63 per barrel.

“Even with a resurgence after an OPEC cut, demand for oil has been badly hit as travel restrictions remain in place in many countries and people are advised to stay at home. Both air and vehicle travel have essentially come to a virtual standstill.

“Markets across all asset classes continue to experience a period where old assumptions are out the window. Risk has taken on a new dimension as the world continues to face a global pandemic. The stock market crash of 1987, the tech bubble around the turn of the century, and the 2008 global financial crisis all pale in comparison to the current environment.

“Warren Buffett famously stated, ‘Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful’.

“Ziyen Energy’s latest acquisition in ZiyenCoins is the first of many in the coming months, and we are now taking an agnostic approach to energy with our first acquisition in a renewable energy project to be announced shortly.”

About Ziyen Energy.:

Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Energy assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

