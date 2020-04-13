Ziyen Energy CEO Alastair Caithness to be guest speaker on Sweden’s Leading Blockchain Show, ChainTalk

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Energy, CEO is interviewed by Zara Zamani, Block Architect & Head of Disruptive Technologies at Meta Bytes, on Sweden’s leading Blockchain Show, ChainTalk.



In this show Caithness explains how Ziyen Energy in collaboration with leading blockchain, data analysis, systems, tokenization, regulatory and trading specialists have developed the ZYEN Energy Asset Trading Platform.

Zara Zamani, ChainTalk host states,

“Whether it's just a buzzword, a hype or a real game changer, we all keep hearing the word, Blockchain on a daily basis. However, still the most frequent question asked is: What is blockchain? This indicates the need for public education on this technology.

1. The episode will be released on April 15th - Visit ChainTalk for more Details

2. Alastair Caithness will join us on a live session on April 20th at 3pm CET for a friendly chat!”

Alastair Caithness adds,

“The ZYEN Energy Asset Trading Platform provides a means for tokenizing ownership interests in energy producing assets using permission-based blockchain technology, and thereby creating a liquid market for previously illiquid assets.

Users of the ZYEN platform will include investors in energy producing assets and operators raising capital to develop renewable and carbon-based energy projects.

The equity of Ziyen Energy (presently the largest owner of ZYEN, Inc.) has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin. Upon activation of the ZYEN platform it is expected that ZiyenCoin will be tradeable to the same extent as other tokens issued by the ZYEN platform.”

For more information about Ziyen Energy please visit www.ziyen.com or read our corporate overview Tokenizing Energy Assets on the Blockchain

About Ziyen Energy:

Ziyen Energy is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

