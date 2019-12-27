2019 Asset Management in Oil & Gas - Thematic Research - ResearchAndMarkets.com

In view of the increasing competition and narrowing margins among oil and gas companies, asset management is obtaining greater relevance in enhancing operational efficiencies. Asset management provides a structured methodology of creating, operating, maintaining and decommissioning assets in a cost-effective way. Modern oil and gas facilities are being set up on a larger scale than before, having higher production and storage capacities, to insulate them from market volatility and improve long term profitability.

A well-designed asset management plan becomes even more important for projects such as these in achieving their eventual objectives. Asset management solutions are not bound by restrictions of scale or geographic distances and can be implemented to oversee multiple establishments from a centralized location. These solutions can help reduce equipment downtime, inventory control, resource management, save costs, and meet legal and regulatory compliances.

The industry also has to manage aging infrastructure to extract optimum performance from them while minimizing health and safety risks. Asset management solutions can play a pivotal role in making this happen, along with ensuring that operational costs are kept in control. These solutions also improve the overall uptime and performance of assets and prolong their operational life. Moreover, the growing need to curb greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas operations is giving added impetus to implementing asset management solutions.

The alignment of important strategic and investment objectives with efficient operational and project management procedures is of paramount significance for oil and gas businesses to maximize the value of an oil and gas field throughout its life cycle. This may include aspects such as efficient capital and operating expenditure management, maximizing production levels, and extending a field's life. In making these strategic decisions, asset management solutions can help oil and gas companies reduce costs and mitigate operational risks. A sound asset management plan can provide a holistic approach towards enhancing visibility, collaboration, performance and generating higher value from operational expenditures.

Asset management can effectively address all core priorities of oil and gas companies - improving operational efficiencies; protecting the environment and its ecosystems; and health and safety of the workers. It is clear that operational efficiency is one of the primary driving forces behind the increasing wave of investment within this technology application.

Nevertheless, considering the growing demand from environmentalists for curtailing exploration and production activities amid climate change concerns, the oil and gas industry will increasingly turn towards asset management to limit the environmental impact of their operations and thwart another Deepwater Horizon catastrophe.

Overview of asset management as a theme in the oil and gas industry and its impact on operations

Analyzing the objective of asset management program in the context of oil and gas industry

A brief overview of the asset management lifecycle in relation to the oil and gas value chain

Assessment of competitive positions of the major oil and gas companies and asset management solution providers

Understand the importance of implementing asset management solutions in oil and gas operations

Identify the key trends for asset management theme in the oil and gas industry

Understand the asset management technology value chain for the oil and gas industry and identify some of the leaders and challengers at each stage of the value chain

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and solution providers based on their exposure to asset management theme

PLAYERS

TRENDS

Oil & gas sector trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Objectives of an asset management program

Maintenance is at the core of any asset management program

Digital transformation in asset management

North American companies turning to asset management to sustain aging infrastructure

Digital twin implementation is the main feature of asset management strategy in the North Sea

Asset management in other regions

Prioritizing asset management today could lead to potential rewards down the road

VALUE CHAIN

Device layer

Connectivity layer

Asset management applications layer

Asset analytics layer

Services layer

COMPANIES

Oil and gas companies

Asset management providers

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

