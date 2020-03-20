2020 Innovations in Renewable Energy Generation, Desalination, Artificial Intelligence, LEDs and Vaccines - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Innovations in Renewable Energy Generation, Desalination, Artificial Intelligence, LEDs, and Vaccines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Inside R&D TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) features an innovation for enhancing digital imaging in deep learning and an innovation based on using novel receptors for mitigating vector borne diseases. The TOE also provides intelligence on the efficient conversion of carbon dioxide in to value added products and the use of passive solar power for desalination. The TOE also features innovations based on the use of sustainable materials for oil water separation and environment friendly materials that can be used in the construction industry.

The TOE additionally provides insights on numerous AI-based solutions for detection of cyber attacks, accurate assessment of diseases, and for the improvement of haptic feedback during telerobotic surgeries. Furthermore, the TOE provides intelligence on the use of innovative bimetallic nano-composite catalysts and the generation of green gasoline that can be used in the transportation sector. More innovations on the use of quantum dots to enhance LED efficiency, use of biodegradable implants for drug delivery, and real-time tracking of bacteria to monitor disease are also focused upon in this TOE.

Inside R&D TechVision Opportunity Engine covers global innovations that are in research and development in virtually all technology areas. We provide intelligence and insights on innovations spanning a wide variety of industry areas, including automation, electronics, sensors, information and communication technologies, manufacturing, health, wellness, medical devices, pharma, biotechnology, materials, coatings, renewable fuels, automotive, power systems, sustainable energy solutions and innovations that contribute to a cleaner and greener environment.

Key Topics Covered:

Advancements in Renewable Energy Generation, Desalination, Artificial Intelligence, LEDs, and Vaccines

Empowering Digital Imaging with Deep Learning Solutions Role of Plexin D1 in Formation of Arterial Plaques Temperature Sensing Receptors of Mosquito, a Possible Malaria Control Strategy Novel Separation Membrane for Efficient Conversion of CO2 to Methanol Passive Solar-powered Desalination System Plant-based Materials for Effective Oil Water Separation Hemp-based Building Blocks and Insulation Materials with Reduced Negative Impact on the Environment AI-based Solution for Spotting Relationships between Medical Datasets AI-based Solution for Detecting Potential Cyber Attacks AI-based Solution to Enhance Haptic Feedback Research Initiative to Support 6G Vision Using AI to Enable One Click Audio Enhancement Bimetallic Nanocomposite Photocatalyst Green Gasoline Derived from Bio-methanol for the Transportation Sector Continuous Efforts for Enhancing the Potential of Photocatalysis Process in Green Hydrogen Production Quantum Dots for Improving LED Performance Biodegradable, Injectable Implant for Sustained Drug Delivery Vaccine Patches Using Innovative Silk Technology Real-time Tracking of Salmonella Recruiting Antivirals to Fight Cancer Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eepphj

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005491/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020