2020 Study on the Clean Coal Technologies Market: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

2020 Study on the Clean Coal Technologies Market: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

The global coal technologies market is currently experiencing stable growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.

The global coal technologies market is currently experiencing stable growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.

The rising demand for clean and reliable power generation processes, along with rapid urbanization, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is a significant increase in industrial activities across the globe, such as automotive manufacturing and construction, which require power for functioning. This has driven the demand for clean coal technologies to minimize the overall carbon emissions and utilize sustainable sources of energy.

Additionally, widespread adoption of hybrid-power projects is also providing a boost to the market growth. These projects burn natural gas in coal-fired boilers to enhance operational flexibility and minimize the emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs). This also aids in maintaining the efficiency of supercritical pulverized coal-fired power plants and ash-handling systems, thereby augmenting the demand for clean coal technologies.

Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies, various technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alstom Power, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Clean Coal Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Shanghai Electric, Siemens AG, etc.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global clean coal technologies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global clean coal technologies market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Clean Coal Technologies Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Supercritical

6.2 Ultrasupercritical

6.3 Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC)

6.4 Others

7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East & Africa

8 SWOT Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Strengths

8.3 Weaknesses

8.4 Opportunities

8.5 Threats

9 Value Chain Analysis

10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.4 Degree of Competition

10.5 Threat of New Entrants

10.6 Threat of Substitutes

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Alstom Power

11.3.2 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

11.3.3 Clean Coal Technologies Inc.

11.3.4 General Electric Company

11.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

11.3.6 Shanghai Electric

11.3.7 Siemens AG

