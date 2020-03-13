10 hours ago
Crown Capital Partners Announces Financial Results for Q4 & Full-Year 2019
18 hours ago
PG&E’s Pandemic Response Includes Precautionary Health and Safety Actions; Moratorium on Customer Shutoffs for Nonpayment
19 hours ago
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Annual 2019 Results, 75% of 2020 Oil Production Hedged at $56.62
21 hours ago
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Revised 2020 Capital Program
1 day ago
Lonestar announces bolstered hedge positions
1 day ago
Validere Raises $15M USD Series A Funding led by Wing VC to Accelerate Supply Chain Efficiencies in the Energy Industry

3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

in Press Releases   by
 March 13, 2020 - 11:09 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts



3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's in volatile times, like this one, that investors truly appreciate the importance of stable dividend income. With Russia and Saudi Arabia set to destroy the energy sector's fragile recovery, it is more important than ever to select energy stocks carefully. It's better to focus on companies that can deliver even in lower commodity prices. Three such companies are Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

Image source: Getty Images.

Where the oil prices may go from here is difficult to predict. However, if they go down, or remain where they are currently, refining companies should gain. Crude oil is refineries' main input. If crude oil prices are low, refiners' input costs go down. However, the price of output -- gasoline, diesel, and other products -- doesn't fall as quickly. So, refiners benefit when crude oil prices fall.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 13, 2020 - 11:09 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice