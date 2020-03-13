3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's in volatile times, like this one, that investors truly appreciate the importance of stable dividend income. With Russia and Saudi Arabia set to destroy the energy sector's fragile recovery, it is more important than ever to select energy stocks carefully. It's better to focus on companies that can deliver even in lower commodity prices. Three such companies are Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

Where the oil prices may go from here is difficult to predict. However, if they go down, or remain where they are currently, refining companies should gain. Crude oil is refineries' main input. If crude oil prices are low, refiners' input costs go down. However, the price of output -- gasoline, diesel, and other products -- doesn't fall as quickly. So, refiners benefit when crude oil prices fall.

