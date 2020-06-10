360 Energy Expert Network: Invitation to an Oil & Gas Panel Discussion: Navigate COVID-19 and its Impact

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Please join us Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST on a Panel Discussion.

Please join Moss Adams and EnerCom on June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST as we have a round table discussion with key executives in the oil and gas Industry to discuss how companies are facing the challenges of COVID-19 as well as managing cash flows in this cycle.

Confirmed speakers include: Chris Wright (Liberty Oilfield Services), Jeter Thomas (Caerus Oil & Gas), Matt Kirby (Urban Oil and Gas), Meg Britton (Ace Energy Solutions) and Walter Weathers (Tally Energy Services).

Our panelists will explore topics including:

Opportunities available with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act

Implementing their organization’s work-from-home strategy

Supply chain challenges

Impacts on commodity derivative strategies, development and growth strategies, and managing cash flow

Registration Link: https://mossadams.com/events/2020/june/oil-gas-panel-discussion-navigating-covid-19?utm_source=Enercom

About MOSSADAMS: