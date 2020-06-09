360 Energy Expert Network: Invitation to an Oil & Gas Panel Discussion: Navigate COVID-19 and its Impact

3 hours ago
Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: Please join us Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST on a Panel Discussion.

Please join Moss Adams and EnerCom on June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST as we have a round table discussion with key executives in the oil and gas Industry to discuss how companies are facing the challenges of COVID-19 as well as managing cash flows in this cycle.

 

Confirmed speakers include: Chris Wright (Liberty Oilfield Services), Jeter Thomas (Caerus Oil & Gas), Matt Kirby (Urban Oil and Gas), Meg Britton (Ace Energy Solutions) and Walter Weathers (Tally Energy Services).

Our panelists will explore topics including:

  • Opportunities available with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act
  • Implementing their organization’s work-from-home strategy
  • Supply chain challenges
  • Impacts on commodity derivative strategies, development and growth strategies, and managing cash flow

Registration Link: https://mossadams.com/events/2020/june/oil-gas-panel-discussion-navigating-covid-19?utm_source=Enercom

 

About MOSSADAMS:

Moss Adams is a fully integrated professional services firm dedicated to assisting clients with growing, managing, and protecting prosperity.
With more than 3,400 professionals across more than 25 locations in the West and beyond, we work with many of the world’s most innovative companies and leaders. Our strength in the middle market enables us to advise clients at all intervals of development—from start-up, to rapid growth and expansion, to transition.
