600 Million Reasons Why This Oil Stock Believes It Could Be a Big Winner in 2020 and Beyond

Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) has become a cash flow machine over the past two years. The oil company has produced free cash flow after funding growth and paying its dividend in each of the last eight quarters. Overall, it has generated $1.3 billion in excess cash during that time frame, $1 billion of which it returned to shareholders via its share repurchase plan.

Marathon expects to continue generating cash and returning it to investors over the next two years, which was the central theme on its fourth-quarter conference call.

