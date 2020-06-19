A tale of two recessions: Some Americans thrive as others suffer

CNBC

The recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic is playing out across stark — and widening — fault lines in America.

Lower earners, those with less schooling, women and minority groups have borne the brunt of the economic pain driven by soaring unemployment.

Other groups — White men, higher earners and the better-educated — are more likely to have jobs. Not only have they kept their incomes, they’ve also increased savings and are more likely to be able to borrow at dirt-cheap rates.

“You have this very targeted pain to certain people, but a broader group of people who are feeling nothing,” said Jay Shambaugh, an economist and director of the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution, a left-leaning think tank.

That recessions often hit vulnerable populations hardest isn’t new. But this crisis is unique, experts said. For one, there’s a divide even among those who are employed. Lower earners, who are more likely to be on the front lines, are at higher risk of Covid-19 infection and its resulting health and financial consequences. Rich and middle-class Americans have also largely avoided a hit to their household wealth since stock and home prices haven’t collapsed as they often do during recessions, experts said.

Unemployment

No group has been immune from the current unemployment crisis, the worst since the Great Depression, which hit more quickly than during any other downturn in U.S. history. Yet the effects of the downturn have disproportionately affected some groups over others.

The unemployment rate among White workers, at 12.4%, is lower than among any other race or ethnic group. It even fell nearly two points from April.Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for Black workers increased slightly, to 16.8%, last month. That means roughly 1 in 6 Black Americans in the labor force don’t have work.It was 17.6% for Hispanics and Latinos. “The burden of a downturn has not fallen equally on all Americans. Instead, those least able to withstand the downturn have been affected most,” Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday during a Senate Banking Committee hearing.