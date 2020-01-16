Advanced Engine Technologies for Meeting Co2 and Fuel Economy Targets – Global Market Forecasts to 2034

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging light vehicle engine technologies required to meet CO2 and fuel economy mandates, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
This engine technologies global market study includes:
Diesel and gasoline, fuel injection system and forced induction fitment and size data for the top 14* markets
A review of the latest technological developments and market trends in engine technology (combustion strategies such as: Atkinson cycle; HCCI/CAI; lean burn; variable compression ratio and stratified charge). Also: fuel injection system developments; effects of downsizing and downspeeding; kinetic and thermal energy recovery; forced induction; engine material developments; variable valve actuation; alternatives to the internal combustion engine and alternative fuels such as hydrogen and CNG.
Regional engine supplier market share data tables and commentary
Exclusive interviews with OE engine technology suppliers including Tenneco, Zircotec, Federal Mogul, Delphi, Nemak and Kolbenschmidt
A sector PESTER analysis
Updated profiles of the major engine technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects
*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America; Mercosur; Western Europe; Central Europe; Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.
Use this report to:
Gain a quick overview of expected future developments in engine technology and the efforts to reduce CO2 emissions
Understand the size and scope of the top engine 14 markets
Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
Review the latest and most significant technological engine developments
Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
Pester analysis
Market forecasts
48 volt mild hybrids
Diesel engines
Forecasts - forced induction total
Fuel injection systems
Hydrogen market projections
Petrol engines
VW diesel emission scandal
OEM overview
BMW
Daimler
Fiat-Chrysler
Ford
GM
Honda
Honda engine that's 45% thermally efficient
Hyundai-Kia
Jaguar Land Rover
Mazda
Nissan
PSA Groupe
Renault
Subaru Corporation
Toyota
Volkswagen
Volvo
Supplier overview
BorgWarner
Bosch-Mahle
Continental AG
Delphi Technologies
Denso
Federal-Mogul
Hanon Systems
Honeywell International Inc.
IHI/IHI Charging Systems International
Keihin Corp
Mahle
Martinrea
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Modine
Robert Bosch GmbH
Schaeffler Group (INA-Holding)
Sogefi
Stanadyne
Valeo
Wabco
Others
Technology overview
48V mild hybrids
OEM 48V activity
Supplier 48V activity
What will 48V bring?
Alternatives to electrification
Biodiesel
Ethanol
Future fuels conclusions
Hydrogen
Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) - fuel-cell vehicles
General Motors - fuel-cell vehicles
Honda - fuel-cell vehicles
Hyundai - fuel-cell vehicles
Toyota - fuel-cell vehicles
Natural gas and LPG
Atkinson developments
Thermally efficient Toyota and Honda engines
Downsizing/downspeeding
Active engine mounts
Pendulum dampers
Energy recovery
Exhaust gas heat recovery
KERS
Rankine heat engines
Stirling engines
Thermoelectric generators
Thermoelectric nanowires
van der Waals Schottky diode
Forced induction
Forced induction technical developments
Fuel injection systems
Diesel
Injection rate shaping
Rail pressures
Supplier competitive positioning diesel injection
Variable nozzle
Other developments
Petrol
Supplier competitive positioning for petrol injection