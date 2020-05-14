4 hours ago
 May 13, 2020 - 8:05 PM EDT
AKITA Drilling Ltd. Announces Director Election Results

Canada NewsWire

CALGARY, May 13, 2020

CALGARY, May 13, 2020 /CNW/ - AKITA Drilling Ltd. announces director election results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held May 12, 2020. The following nominees, listed in the information circular dated March 4, 2020 were elected as directors of AKITA according to the proxies received and the ballots cast at the meeting.

Nominees

Number of Votes in
Favour

% of Votes
Cast

Number of

Votes Withheld

% of Votes

Cast






Loraine M. Charlton 

1,446,582

99.83

2,400

0.17

Douglas Dafoe

1,446,582

99.83

2,400

0.17

Linda A. Southern-Heathcott

1,446,582

99.83

2,400

0.17

Harish K. Mohan 

1,446,582

99.83

2,400

0.17

Dale R. Richardson 

1,444,782

99.71

4,200

0.29

Karl A. Ruud 

1,448,982

100

0

0

Nancy C. Southern 

1,446,582

99.83

2,400

0.17

Henry G. Wilmot 

1,446,582

99.83

2,400

0.17

Charles W. Wilson 

1,446,582

99.83

2,400

0.17

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of share owners.

AKITA is an Alberta corporation engaged in the contract drilling business and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AKT.

