CALGARY, May 13, 2020 /CNW/ - AKITA Drilling Ltd. announces director election results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held May 12, 2020. The following nominees, listed in the information circular dated March 4, 2020 were elected as directors of AKITA according to the proxies received and the ballots cast at the meeting.

Nominees Number of Votes in

Favour % of Votes

Cast Number of Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast









Loraine M. Charlton 1,446,582 99.83 2,400 0.17 Douglas Dafoe 1,446,582 99.83 2,400 0.17 Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 1,446,582 99.83 2,400 0.17 Harish K. Mohan 1,446,582 99.83 2,400 0.17 Dale R. Richardson 1,444,782 99.71 4,200 0.29 Karl A. Ruud 1,448,982 100 0 0 Nancy C. Southern 1,446,582 99.83 2,400 0.17 Henry G. Wilmot 1,446,582 99.83 2,400 0.17 Charles W. Wilson 1,446,582 99.83 2,400 0.17

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of share owners.

AKITA is an Alberta corporation engaged in the contract drilling business and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AKT.

