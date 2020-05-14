AKITA Drilling Ltd. Announces Director Election Results
CALGARY, May 13, 2020
CALGARY, May 13, 2020 /CNW/ - AKITA Drilling Ltd. announces director election results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held May 12, 2020. The following nominees, listed in the information circular dated March 4, 2020 were elected as directors of AKITA according to the proxies received and the ballots cast at the meeting.
Nominees
Number of Votes in
Favour
% of Votes
Cast
Number of
Votes Withheld
% of Votes
Cast
Loraine M. Charlton
1,446,582
99.83
2,400
0.17
Douglas Dafoe
1,446,582
99.83
2,400
0.17
Linda A. Southern-Heathcott
1,446,582
99.83
2,400
0.17
Harish K. Mohan
1,446,582
99.83
2,400
0.17
Dale R. Richardson
1,444,782
99.71
4,200
0.29
Karl A. Ruud
1,448,982
100
0
0
Nancy C. Southern
1,446,582
99.83
2,400
0.17
Henry G. Wilmot
1,446,582
99.83
2,400
0.17
Charles W. Wilson
1,446,582
99.83
2,400
0.17
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of share owners.
AKITA is an Alberta corporation engaged in the contract drilling business and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AKT.
