Alden, Leica Geosystems Cooperate for Simplified Mission-Specific Utility Asset Management

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry challenges driven by 5G rollouts, coupled with the urgent need for proactive communication, require utility stakeholders to capture and share asset data on-the-go—with speed and precision.



Alden's Task Agent® software, which now runs on the Leica BLK3D handheld imager, is the solution.



Reduced Hours in the Field = Cost Savings

Technicians using Task Agent® powered with the BLK3D device quickly capture utility pole data, including attributes such as pole class/height, midspan height, attachment ownership, attachment heights, and more. Using pre-loaded interactive maps, field managers direct techs to precise locations and specific assets to inventory. Technicians need only to take a picture, reducing task complexity, training time, and saving valuable "boots-on-the-ground" time.



Leica BLK3D: "Take a Picture, Measure Instantly"

If you can take a picture with a smartphone, you can capture field data with the BLK3D. The handheld imager combines calibrated stereo cameras, advanced algorithms, and real-time edge computing (no cloud connection needed), delivered in an Android-powered device.



The BLK3D captures 2D images embedded with 3D data that instantly put accurate measurements at your fingertips on the touchscreen. Measurements can be made immediately in the field or back in the office. Users can now build a digital twin, or 3D model, by capturing 3D measurements with engineering grade precision. The captured photos plus data's multidimensional nature allows for more than a single use—users gain competitive advantage because the data can be utilized multiple times, by multiple groups anytime in the future. This Alden-Leica Geosystems solution breaks the barrier of single data capture for a single purpose, an economic hurdle for many projects.

Measurable images can be shared from Alden One® with anyone needing access to the data. Workflow management allows for various steps to be divided among resources (with assets owners having final approval), during pre- and post-construction documentation.

Alden's Task Agent® runs on Apple iOS and Android, is available in the app store, and can be used online or offline. Information flows back into the Alden One® platform to manage assets and activities, while connecting engineering, construction and executive management.

Alden-Leica Geosystems Cooperation

Leica Geosystems' expertise, with a focus on precision and professional-grade accuracy, combined with Alden's depth of data collection and software knowledge, guarantees that Task Agent® powered by BLK3D brings the latest in innovation and technology to the electric power and communications industries. Alden's CEO, John Sciarabba, states "the Alden-Leica Geosystems data collection solution is the first step in proactively managing assets and it allows for multiple uses of the data throughout the asset's lifecycle."



"The Leica BLK3D handheld imager, combined with Alden's Task Agent software, is the ideal solution for efficient field data collection," said Michael Liberati, Leica BLK3D business development manager, U.S. and Canada. "Working with a solutions provider like Alden Systems exemplifies our commitment to work with industry leaders to bring our cutting-edge technology to the service providers that build and maintain our critical infrastructure.



The Alden-Leica Geosystems Task Agent BLK3D solution greatly increases efficiency of data collection in one trip to the field and allows the three-dimensional data to serve multiple purposes now and in the future.

Alden

Alden Systems is a leader in innovative asset management solutions for utilities. The Alden One® platform is an end-to-end joint use asset management system regarded as a standard in the industry. The Alden One® community consists of 490 companies in 39 states across the US. It currently manages 24 million assets and 7,900 joint use contracts. To date, the system has processed over $2 Billion in joint use transactions. It is the state-mandated platform for Utah and Connecticut.

Leica Geosystems – when it has to be right

With more than 200 years of history, Leica Geosystems, a Hexagon company, is the trusted supplier of premium sensors, software and services. Delivering value every day to professionals in surveying, construction, infrastructure, mining, mapping and other geospatial content-dependent industries, Leica Geosystems leads the industry with innovative solutions to empower our autonomous future.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital solutions that create Autonomous Connected Ecosystems (ACE). Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 21,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.9bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.



