28 mins ago
Updated: Shell cuts dividend for first time since 1940s in ‘prudent’ move to bolster finances
10 hours ago
Ample storage and a recovering China insulate Petrobras from the oil glut
10 hours ago
Texas works with ESG-friendly testing company PerkinElmer to tame pandemic
11 hours ago
Trump may announce loan program for oil companies this week
14 hours ago
Stocks Close Strongly, Riding Wave of Optimism About Potential COVID-19 Treatments
16 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-29-2020

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

in Conference Calls & Webcasts / Earnings / Press Releases   by
 April 30, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

TULSA, Okla.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) will report its first quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 8, 2020. Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 506-1589 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings conference call. Canadian callers should dial (855) 669-9657 and all other International callers should dial (412) 317-5240 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the “investor information” section of ARLP’s website at http://www.arlp.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (877) 344-7529; International Toll (412) 317-0088; Canada Toll Free (855) 669-9658 and request to be connected to replay access code 10142437.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified natural resource company that generates income from coal production and oil and gas mineral interests located in strategic producing regions across the United States.

ARLP currently produces coal from seven mining complexes it operates in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. ARLP also operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana. ARLP markets its coal production to major domestic and international utilities and industrial users and is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States.

ARLP generates royalty income from mineral interests it owns in premier oil and gas producing regions in the US, primarily the Permian, Anadarko, Williston and Appalachian basins.

In addition, ARLP also generates income from a variety of other sources.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Brian L. Cantrell
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
(918) 295-7673

Copyright Business Wire 2020

Source: Business Wire (April 30, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice