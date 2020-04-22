alphaDIRECT to Host Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Executives on Thursday, April 23rd, as Part of the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series

Management to Webcast an Overview of Select Preliminary FY2020 Q4 Results and COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan Followed by Answering Audience Questions That are Submitted Live

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, will be participating in the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 11:00 am PT/2:00 PM ET.

alphaDIRECT is an investor intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers, including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook and risks.

Darren Jamison, Capstone's Chief Executive Officer and Eric Hencken, Capstone's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, will be presenting an overview of the Company's select preliminary FY2020 Fourth Quarter results and provide an update on its COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan followed by a short question and answer session. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.capstoneturbine.com and under the alphaDIRECT Investor Center page at http://www.alphadirectadvisors.com.

"Amidst this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic and collapse of global crude oil prices, we felt it prudent to participate in this alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series webcast, where we have the opportunity to provide a brief overview of how Capstone Turbine has been navigating through these globally turbulent times, and outline some of the important steps that we have taken to mitigate the current business environment," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine Corporation. "Additionally, we wanted to provide an update on our continuing strategy to put ourselves in the best position possible to deliver on our stated goal of positive adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter," added Mr. Jamison.

"In these uncertain times, the health and safety of our Capstone and distributor employees, their families, and our communities are of the highest importance, as well as doing everything possible to still deliver on our stated goal of positive adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter," said Eric Hencken, Capstone's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer. "We believe we can achieve this goal through a reduction in costs from our COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan and by leveraging our high margin, reoccurring revenue streams," added Mr. Hencken.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay.

Registration Link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1308882&tp_key=362bd38f0e

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems, for more information contact: [email protected]. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 73 countries and in FY19, saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , and YouTube.

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is an Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers, including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT's expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and the New BioEconomy. alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small-cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is used in the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "objective," "intend," "targeted," "plan" and similar phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in Capstone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that may cause Capstone's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such statements. Capstone cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Capstone undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

"Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

