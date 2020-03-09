March 9, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes





Alvopetro Announces 30% Increase in 2P Reserves & Operational Update Alvopetro Announces 30% Increase in 2P Reserves & Operational Update Canada NewsWire CALGARY, March 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSX-V:ALV; OTCQX: ALVOF) announces our reserves as at December 31, 2019 with total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves of 7.9 MMboe and a before tax value discounted at 10% of US$198.2 million, increases of 30% and 37% respectively. The reserves data set forth herein is based on an independent reserve assessment and evaluation prepared by GLJ Petroleum Consultants ("GLJ") dated March 6, 2020 with an effective date of December 31, 2019 (the "GLJ Report"). December 31, 2019 Reserve Report Highlights Both proved reserves and proved plus probable reserves increased 30% to 4.9 mmboe and 7.9 mmboe respectively, primarily due to technical revisions on reserves from the Caburé unitized natural gas field to reflect results of the three new wells drilled in the unit in 2019.

Proved plus probable net present value before tax discounted at 10% increased 37% to $198.2 million .

. Year over year, net asset value per share increased by 21% to CAD$2.61 /share ( US$1.94 /share). Corey Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Alvopetro's independent 2019 reserves evaluation reflects the strong results from three new Cabure Unit development wells drilled in 2019 and the higher than anticipated condensate yields achieved from our Gomo 183(1) well test late in 2019. The 30% increase in proved plus probable reserves resulted in a large increase in shareholder value represented by a 37% increase in reserve value and a 21% increase in net asset value per share. We look forward to commencing natural gas production and cash flow from our Caburé project next quarter." Operational Update Caburé Unit Development (49.1% Alvopetro) The majority of Alvopetro's reserves are from the Caburé natural gas field (Alvopetro 49.1% working interest). There were three new wells drilled in 2019 and the field now has a total of seven wells. Six of the wells are now tied into recently expanded production facilities and are ready to deliver Alvopetro's share of natural gas into our Midstream Project. The Unit has a planned gross production plateau rate of 450,000 cubic metres per day (15.9 mmcfpd). Caburé Midstream Project (100% Alvopetro) Our Caburé Midstream Project includes construction of an 11-kilometre Transfer Pipeline and a Gas Treatment Facility ("Facility"). Construction of the Transfer Pipeline was completed in January and is now tied-into the Caburé Unit production facilities. The Facility is being constructed by Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex"). The construction of the Facility is complete and pre-commissioning work has commenced. Our natural gas will be sold under our long-term gas sales agreement with Bahiagás, the local distribution company for the state of Bahia. As part of this agreement, Bahiagás agreed to extend their distribution network by 15 kilometres and construct a new gas receiving station (City Gate) at the Facility site. Bahiagas expects to complete their projects in the second quarter of 2020, at which time Alvopetro plans to start natural gas deliveries from the Caburé field. Deep Basin Gomo Natural Gas Project (100% Alvopetro) On our deep basin Gomo natural gas project, we completed the stimulation and initial production test of our 183(1) well in January. We expect to retrieve the downhole gauges and complete the pressure transient analysis from this initial test later in March. We are finalizing our permit application to extend our Transfer Pipeline eight kilometres to the north to tie-in the 183(1) well. We expect to commence construction on this pipeline extension in the second half of 2020. 2020 TSX Venture 50 Alvopetro was recently named to the TSX Venture 50, for the second year in a row. The TSX Venture 50 is an annual showcase of top performing companies from five industry sectors. Alvopetro was the top performer in the Energy sector in 2018, and the sixth best in 2019. Alvopetro's share price increased 137% in 2018 and 88% in 2019. A full listing of all TSX Venture 50 ranked companies and a profile video can be found by visiting www.tsx.com/venture50. A direct link to Alvopetro's Venture 50 video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9iMJ-u-9ds. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. Gross Reserves Summary at December 31, 2019 (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6)

Total Proved Total Proved plus

Probable Total Proved plus

Probable plus Possible Conventional Natural Gas (Mboe) 4,399 6,936 9,710 Light & Medium Oil (Mbbl) 171 306 595 Natural Gas Liquids (Mbbl) 353 664 1,085 Total oil equivalent (Mboe) 4,923 7,906 11,390 Before Tax Net Present Value, discount at 10% (MUS) $129,860 $198,226 $263,036 After Tax Net Present Value, discounted at 10% (MUS) $120,422 $176,939 $225,284 (1) Gross Reserves means the Company's working interest reserves before calculation of royalties. (2) The tables above are a summary of the reserves of Alvopetro and the net present value of future net revenue attributable to such reserves as evaluated in the GLJ Report based on forecast price and cost assumptions. The tables summarize the data contained in the GLJ Report and as a result may contain slightly different numbers than such report due to rounding. Also due to rounding, certain columns may not add exactly. (3) MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars. (4) Mbbl = thousands of barrels (5) Mboe = thousands of barrels of oil equivalent (6) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves Net Asset Value Following the December 31, 2019 reserves evaluation, based on the before tax net present value of Alvopetro's proved plus probable reserves, our total net asset value has increased to $191.1 million, reflecting CAD$2.61 per common share outstanding. Net Asset Value (in MUS, other than per share amounts) Total Proved Total Proved plus

Probable Total Proved plus

Probable plus

Possible Before Tax Net Present Value, discounted at 10% (MUS) $129,860 $198,226 $263,036 Cash and cash equivalents – as at December 31, 2019(1) 1,215 1,215 1,215 Credit facility balance outstanding – as at December 31, 2019(1) (5,027) (5,027) (5,027) Non-cash working capital deficit – as at September 30, 2019(2) (4,750) (4,750) (4,750) Materials and equipment inventory – as at September 30, 2019(2) 1,387 1,387 1,387 Total Net Asset Value $122,685 $191,051 $255,861 CAD per share(3) $1.67 $2.61 $3.49 (1) Balance based on preliminary balance at December 31, 2019 (unaudited). Subject to change following conclusion of the Company's year-end audit. (2) Balance as at September 30, 2019 (unaudited). Amounts will be updated following conclusion of the Company's 2019 year-end audit. (3) Converted to Canadian dollars ("CAD") based on the exchange rate on March 6, 2020. The per share calculation is computed based on 98.3 million common shares outstanding as of March 6, 2020. December 31, 2019 Reserves The GLJ Report has been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH") that are consistent with the standards of National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101"). GLJ is a qualified reserves evaluator as defined in NI 51-101. The GLJ Report was an evaluation of all reserves of Alvopetro including our Caburé and Caburé Leste natural gas fields (collectively referred to as our Caburé natural gas field), the Gomo natural gas from the drainage areas around our 183(1) and 197(1) wells, as well as our Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields. Summary of Reserves (1), (2), (5), (7), (8), (9) Company Total

Light & Medium Oil Conventional Natural Gas Natural Gas Liquids Oil Equivalent

Company Gross Company Net Company Gross Company Net Company Gross Company Net Company Gross Company Net

(Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mboe) (Mboe) Proved

















Producing 3 2 - - - - 3 2

Developed Non-Producing 21 18 24,424 21,464 269 236 4,361 3,832

Undeveloped 147 138 1,971 1,754 84 75 560 505 Total Proved 171 158 26,394 23,218 353 311 4,923 4,339

Probable 135 125 15,220 13,394 311 274 2,983 2,632 Total Proved plus Probable 306 284 41,614 36,612 664 585 7,906 6,971

Possible 289 269 16,646 14,636 421 370 3,484 3,079 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 595 553 58,260 51,248 1,085 956 11,390 10,050 By Field

Caburé Natural Gas Field Gomo Gas Field Bom Lugar Oil Field Mãe-da-lua Oil Field Total

Company Gross Company Net Company Gross Company Net Company Gross Company Net Company Gross Company Net Company Gross Company Net

(Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) (Mboe) Proved





















Producing - - - - - - 3 2 3 2

Developed Non-Producing 4,340 3,814 - - - - 21 18 4,361 3,832

Undeveloped - - 412 367 147 138 - - 560 505 Total Proved 4,340 3,814 412 367 147 138 24 20 4,923 4,339

Probable 1,902 1,671 946 835 121 113 14 12 2,983 2,632 Total Proved plus Probable 6,241 5,485 1,358 1,202 268 251 38 32 7,906 6,971

Possible 1,629 1,432 1,566 1,378 273 256 16 14 3,484 3,079 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 7,871 6,917 2,924 2,580 541 507 55 46 11,390 10,050 Summary of Before Tax Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue - M US (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7), (9) Company Total

Undiscounted 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved











Producing (156) (138) (123) (110) (99)

Developed Non-Producing 171,281 144,221 123,179 106,615 93,404

Undeveloped 11,301 8,740 6,804 5,330 4,190 Total Proved $182,426 $152,823 $129,860 $111,835 $97,496

Probable 143,825 97,292 68,366 49,700 37,231 Total Proved plus Probable $326,252 $250,115 $198,226 $161,535 $134,727

Possible 189,951 104,410 64,810 43,764 31,459 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible $516,202 $354,525 $263,036 $205,299 $166,186 By Field

Undiscounted 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved











Caburé Natural Gas Field 171,084 144,026 122,990 106,433 93,229

Gomo Gas Field 8,020 6,169 4,832 3,855 3,127

Bom Lugar Oil Field 3,280 2,572 1,972 1,475 1,063

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field 41 57 66 73 76 Total Proved $182,426 $152,823 $129,860 $111,835 $97,496 Proved Plus Probable











Caburé Natural Gas Field 266,189 207,981 166,679 136,818 114,733

Gomo Gas Field 50,870 34,682 25,483 19,761 15,930

Bom Lugar Oil Field 8,792 7,050 5,668 4,570 3,692

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field 401 402 396 385 372 Total Proved Plus Probable $326,252 $250,115 $198,226 $161,535 $134,727 Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible











Caburé Natural Gas Field 350,739 258,081 196,921 155,515 126,556

Gomo Gas Field 145,175 80,467 53,328 39,393 31,077

Bom Lugar Oil Field 19,444 15,163 12,013 9,656 7,857

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field 844 813 775 735 696 Total Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible $516,202 $354,525 $263,036 $205,299 $166,186 Summary of After Tax Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue – M US (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7) ,(8), (9), (10)

Undiscounted 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved











Producing (156) (138) (123) (110) (99)

Developed Non-Producing 158,265 133,712 114,547 99,414 87,313

Undeveloped 10,136 7,780 5,997 4,639 3,591 Total Proved $168,245 $141,355 $120,422 $103,944 $90,805

Probable 117,395 80,141 56,517 41,103 30,734 Total Proved plus Probable $285,641 $221,496 $176,939 $145,047 $121,539

Possible 135,808 76,523 48,345 33,112 24,081 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible $421,449 $298,019 $225,284 $178,158 $145,620 Notes: (1) The tables above are a summary of the reserves of Alvopetro and the net present value of future net revenue attributable to such reserves as evaluated in the GLJ report based on forecast price and cost assumptions. The tables summarize the data contained in the GLJ Report and as a result may contain slightly different numbers than such report due to rounding. Also due to rounding, certain columns may not add exactly. (2) Company Gross reserves means the total working interest share of remaining recoverable reserves owned by Alvopetro before deductions of royalties payable to others and without including any royalty interests owned by Alvopetro. (3) GLJ's December 31, 2019 escalated price forecast is used in the determination of future gas sales prices under Alvopetro's long-term gas sales agreement. See https://www.gljpc.com/sites/default/files/pricing/jan20.pdf for GLJ's price forecast. (4) The net present value of future net revenue attributable to Alvopetro's reserves is stated without provision for interest costs and general and administrative costs, but after providing for estimated royalties, production costs, development costs, other income, future capital expenditures, well abandonment and reclamation costs for only those wells assigned reserves and material dedicated gathering systems and facilities. The net present values of future net revenue attributable to the Alvopetro's reserves estimated by GLJ do not represent the fair market value of those reserves. Other assumptions and qualifications relating to costs, prices for future production and other matters are summarized herein. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. (5) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves (6) MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars. (7) Mbbl = thousands of barrels (8) MMcf = Million cubic feet (9) Gomo Gas Field reserves as at December 31, 2019 incorporate the condensate yields experienced during the 183(1) partial well test clean up flow period up to the end of 2019. As testing activities continued into 2020 and are ongoing, these results, once finalized, including pressure transient analysis and long-term production testing, will be incorporated into future reserve reports. (10) Assumes a production start date of May 1, 2020. Future Development Costs The table below sets out the total development costs deducted in the estimation in the GLJ Report of future net revenue attributable to proved reserves, proved plus probable reserves and proved plus probable plus possible reserves (using forecast prices and costs). Total development costs include capital costs for drilling and facilities but excludes abandonment and reclamation costs. Company Total

Forecast Prices and Costs MUS(1), Undiscounted

Proved Reserves Proved Plus

Probable Reserves Proved Plus Probable

Plus Possible Reserves 2020

$8,383 $10,368 $10,368 2021

2,923 2,923 2,923 2022

2,167 2,167 6,204 2023

7,163 9,286 9,286 2024

2,185 2,185 2,185 Remaining Years

7,615 10,646 16,422 Total Undiscounted

$30,436 $37,574 $47,388 Notes: (1)MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars. By Field MUS(1), Undiscounted 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Remaining Total Proved















Caburé Natural Gas Field $3,133 $1,730 $1,730 $6,187 $1,730 $7,151 $21,661

Gomo Gas Field 1,800 1,193 437 976 455 464 5,325

Bom Lugar Oil Field 3,023 - - - - - 3,023

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field 427 - - - - - 427 Total Proved $8,383 $2,923 $2,167 $7,163 $2,185 $7,615 $30,436 Proved Plus Probable















Caburé Natural Gas Field $3,133 $1,730 $1,730 $6,187 $1,730 $9,227 $23,737

Gomo Gas Field 3,060 1,193 437 3,099 455 1,419 9,663

Bom Lugar Oil Field 3,748 - - - - - 3,748

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field 427 - - - - - 427 Total Proved Plus Probable $10,368 $2,923 $2,167 $9,286 $2,185 $10,646 $37,574 Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible















Caburé Natural Gas Field $3,133 $1,730 $1,730 $6,187 $1,730 $12,975 $27,485

Gomo Gas Field 3,060 1,193 437 3,099 455 3,447 11,691

Bom Lugar Oil Field 3,748 - 4,037 - - - 7,785

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field 427 - - - - - 427 Total Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible $10,368 $2,923 $6,204 $9,286 $2,185 $16,422 $47,388 Notes: (1)MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars. Under each reserve category, Alvopetro has elected to reflect 100% of the contractual obligations pursuant to our September 2018 Gas Treatment Agreement with Enerflex, including all operating, capital and related financing costs for the full duration of the agreement. Future development costs for additional compression at the Caburé field are included in 2023. The future development costs for the Gomo field in the proved category are for the pipeline and field facility development to tie-in the 183(1) well to Alvopetro's midstream assets. In the probable and possible categories, there are future development costs for the stimulation and tie-in of the 197-1 well, and future field compression. The future development costs for Bom Lugar in the proved category include costs for a directional wellbore and facilities upgrade. A second directional well is included in the future development costs for the possible category for Bom Lugar. Future development costs at the Mãe-da-lua relate to a stimulation of the existing producing well, planned in 2020. Total Future Net Revenue (Undiscounted) – Forecast Prices and Costs

Royalties (MUS) Operating Costs (MUS) Develop- ment

Costs (MUS) Abandonment and Reclamation

Costs (MUS) Future Net

Revenue Before

Income

Taxes (MUS) Future

Income Taxes (MUS) Future Net

Revenue After

Income Taxes (MUS)

Revenue (MUS)

















Total Proved 277,966 29,128 32,898 30,436 3,078 182,426 14,181 168,245 Total Proved plus Probable 474,863 49,837 57,362 37,574 3,838 326,252 40,611 285,641 Total Proved plus Probable

plus Possible 734,887 77,193 89,209 47,388 4,895 516,202 94,754 421,449 Reconciliation of Alvopetro's Gross Reserves (Before Royalty) (1), (2), (3), (4)

Proved

(Mboe) Probable

(Mboe) Proved Plus

Probable

(Mboe) Possible (Mboe) Proved plus

Probable plus

Possible (Mboe) December 31, 2018 3,779 2,317 6,096 3,210 9,306 Discoveries - - - - - Extensions - - - - - Improved Recovery - - - - - Technical Revisions 1,148 665 1,813 275 2,088 Disposition - - - - - Production (3) - (3) - (3) December 31, 2019 4,923 2,983 7,906 3,484 11,390 Notes: (1) Gross Reserves means the Company's working interest reserves before calculation of royalties. (2) Based on the GLJ price forecast effective December 31, 2019. (3) Mboe = Thousand barrels of oil equivalent (4) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum or proved plus probable plus possible reserves Corporate Presentation Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:

http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation. Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and the construction of strategic midstream infrastructure. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. All amounts contained in this news release are in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted. Oil and Natural Gas Reserves. The disclosure in this news release summarizes certain information contained in the GLJ Report but represents only a portion of the disclosure required under NI 51-101. Full disclosure with respect to the Company's reserves as at December 31, 2019 will be contained in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 which will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on or before April 30, 2020. All net present values in this press release are based on estimates of future operating and capital costs and GLJ's forecast prices as of December 31, 2019. The reserves definitions used in this evaluation are the standards defined by COGEH reserve definitions and are consistent with NI 51‑101 and used by GLJ. The net present values of future net revenue attributable to the Alvopetro's reserves estimated by GLJ do not represent the fair market value of those reserves. Other assumptions and qualifications relating to costs, prices for future production and other matters are summarized herein. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves. Abbreviations:

CAD$ = Canadian dollars

Mboe = thousand barrels of oil equivalent

MMbtu = million British Thermal Units

MMcf = million cubic feet

MMcf/d = million cubic feet per day

MMboe = million barrels of oil equivalent

MMUS = millions of U.S. dollars

MUS = thousands of U.S. dollars BOE Disclosure. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil. Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the plans relating to the Company's operational activities, the expected timing of commencement of gas sales under Alvopetro's long-term gas sales agreement, the Company's reserves, exploration and development prospects of Alvopetro and the expected timing and outcomes of certain of Alvopetro's testing activities. The forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, the success of future drilling, completion, recompletion and development activities, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, general economic and business conditions, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd. View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/09/c1744.html Corey C. Ruttan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, or Alison Howard, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 587.794.4224; Email: [email protected], www.alvopetro.com, TSX-V: ALVCopyright CNW Group 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Canada Newswire (March 9, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT)News by QuoteMedia