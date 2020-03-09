12 hours ago
Asian shares slammed in panicked trade, oil prices crash
1 day ago
Market Extra: Has the coronavirus selloff created a stock-buying opportunity, or is it too early? Here’s what analysts and strategists are advising
2 days ago
Commodities Corner: OPEC+ oil-deal failure may lead to $30 oil prices

Alvopetro Announces 30% Increase in 2P Reserves & Operational Update

in Press Releases   by
 March 9, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts
Alvopetro Announces 30% Increase in 2P Reserves & Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces 30% Increase in 2P Reserves & Operational Update

Canada NewsWire

CALGARY, March 9, 2020

CALGARY, March 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSX-V:ALV; OTCQX: ALVOF) announces our reserves as at December 31, 2019 with total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves of 7.9 MMboe and a before tax value discounted at 10% of US$198.2 million, increases of 30% and 37% respectively. The reserves data set forth herein is based on an independent reserve assessment and evaluation prepared by GLJ Petroleum Consultants ("GLJ") dated March 6, 2020 with an effective date of December 31, 2019 (the "GLJ Report").

December 31, 2019 Reserve Report Highlights

  • Both proved reserves and proved plus probable reserves increased 30% to 4.9 mmboe and 7.9 mmboe respectively, primarily due to technical revisions on reserves from the Caburé unitized natural gas field to reflect results of the three new wells drilled in the unit in 2019.
  • Proved plus probable net present value before tax discounted at 10% increased 37% to $198.2 million.
  • Year over year, net asset value per share increased by 21% to CAD$2.61/share (US$1.94/share).

Corey Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Alvopetro's independent 2019 reserves evaluation reflects the strong results from three new Cabure Unit development wells drilled in 2019 and the higher than anticipated condensate yields achieved from our Gomo 183(1) well test late in 2019.  The 30% increase in proved plus probable reserves resulted in a large increase in shareholder value represented by a 37% increase in reserve value and a 21% increase in net asset value per share.  We look forward to commencing natural gas production and cash flow from our Caburé project next quarter."

Operational Update

Caburé Unit Development (49.1% Alvopetro)

The majority of Alvopetro's reserves are from the Caburé natural gas field (Alvopetro 49.1% working interest).  There were three new wells drilled in 2019 and the field now has a total of seven wells.  Six of the wells are now tied into recently expanded production facilities and are ready to deliver Alvopetro's share of natural gas into our Midstream Project.  The Unit has a planned gross production plateau rate of 450,000 cubic metres per day (15.9 mmcfpd).

Caburé Midstream Project (100% Alvopetro)

Our Caburé Midstream Project includes construction of an 11-kilometre Transfer Pipeline and a Gas Treatment Facility ("Facility"). Construction of the Transfer Pipeline was completed in January and is now tied-into the Caburé Unit production facilities. The Facility is being constructed by Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex").  The construction of the Facility is complete and pre-commissioning work has commenced.

Our natural gas will be sold under our long-term gas sales agreement with Bahiagás, the local distribution company for the state of Bahia. As part of this agreement, Bahiagás agreed to extend their distribution network by 15 kilometres and construct a new gas receiving station (City Gate) at the Facility site. Bahiagas expects to complete their projects in the second quarter of 2020, at which time Alvopetro plans to start natural gas deliveries from the Caburé field.

Deep Basin Gomo Natural Gas Project (100% Alvopetro)

On our deep basin Gomo natural gas project, we completed the stimulation and initial production test of our 183(1) well in January.  We expect to retrieve the downhole gauges and complete the pressure transient analysis from this initial test later in March.  We are finalizing our permit application to extend our Transfer Pipeline eight kilometres to the north to tie-in the 183(1) well.  We expect to commence construction on this pipeline extension in the second half of 2020.

2020 TSX Venture 50

Alvopetro was recently named to the TSX Venture 50, for the second year in a row.  The TSX Venture 50 is an annual showcase of top performing companies from five industry sectors.  Alvopetro was the top performer in the Energy sector in 2018, and the sixth best in 2019.  Alvopetro's share price increased 137% in 2018 and 88% in 2019.    A full listing of all TSX Venture 50 ranked companies and a profile video can be found by visiting www.tsx.com/venture50.  A direct link to Alvopetro's Venture 50 video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9iMJ-u-9ds.

 Alvopetro Energy Ltd. Gross Reserves Summary at December 31, 2019(1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6)


 

Total Proved

Total Proved plus
Probable

Total Proved plus
Probable plus Possible

Conventional Natural Gas (Mboe)

4,399

6,936

9,710

Light & Medium Oil (Mbbl)

171

306

595

Natural Gas Liquids (Mbbl)

353

664

1,085

Total oil equivalent (Mboe)

4,923

7,906

11,390

Before Tax Net Present Value, discount at 10% (MUS)

$129,860

$198,226

$263,036

After Tax Net Present Value, discounted at 10% (MUS)

$120,422

$176,939

$225,284

(1)

Gross Reserves means the Company's working interest reserves before calculation of royalties.

(2)

The tables above are a summary of the reserves of Alvopetro and the net present value of future net revenue attributable to such reserves as evaluated in the GLJ Report based on forecast price and cost assumptions.  The tables summarize the data contained in the GLJ Report and as a result may contain slightly different numbers than such report due to rounding.  Also due to rounding, certain columns may not add exactly.

(3)

MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars.

(4)

Mbbl = thousands of barrels

(5)

Mboe = thousands of barrels of oil equivalent

(6)

Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves.  There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves

 

Net Asset Value

Following the December 31, 2019 reserves evaluation, based on the before tax net present value of Alvopetro's proved plus probable reserves, our total net asset value has increased to $191.1 million, reflecting CAD$2.61 per common share outstanding.

 

 

Net Asset Value (in MUS, other than per share amounts)

 

 

Total Proved

 

Total Proved plus
Probable

Total Proved plus
Probable plus
Possible

Before Tax Net Present Value, discounted at 10% (MUS)

$129,860

$198,226

$263,036

Cash and cash equivalents – as at December 31, 2019(1)

1,215

1,215

1,215

Credit facility balance outstanding – as at December 31, 2019(1)

(5,027)

(5,027)

(5,027)

Non-cash working capital deficit – as at September 30, 2019(2)

(4,750)

(4,750)

(4,750)

Materials and equipment inventory – as at September 30, 2019(2)

1,387

1,387

1,387

Total Net Asset Value

$122,685

$191,051

$255,861

CAD per share(3)

$1.67

$2.61

$3.49

(1)

Balance based on preliminary balance at December 31, 2019 (unaudited). Subject to change following conclusion of the Company's year-end audit.

(2)

Balance as at September 30, 2019 (unaudited). Amounts will be updated following conclusion of the Company's 2019 year-end audit.

(3)

Converted to Canadian dollars ("CAD") based on the exchange rate on March 6, 2020. The per share calculation is computed based on 98.3 million common shares outstanding as of March 6, 2020.

 

December 31, 2019 Reserves

The GLJ Report has been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH") that are consistent with the standards of National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101"). GLJ is a qualified reserves evaluator as defined in NI 51-101. The GLJ Report was an evaluation of all reserves of Alvopetro including our Caburé and Caburé Leste natural gas fields (collectively referred to as our Caburé natural gas field), the Gomo natural gas from the drainage areas around our 183(1) and 197(1) wells, as well as our Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields. 

Summary of Reserves (1), (2), (5), (7), (8), (9)

Company Total


Light & Medium Oil

Conventional Natural Gas

Natural Gas Liquids

Oil Equivalent


Company Gross

Company Net

Company Gross

Company Net

Company Gross

Company Net

Company Gross

Company Net


(Mbbl)

(Mbbl)

(MMcf)

(MMcf)

(Mbbl)

(Mbbl)

(Mboe)

(Mboe)

Proved










Producing

3

2

-

-

-

-

3

2


Developed Non-Producing

21

18

24,424

21,464

269

236

4,361

3,832


Undeveloped

147

138

1,971

1,754

84

75

560

505

Total Proved

171

158

26,394

23,218

353

311

4,923

4,339


Probable

135

125

15,220

13,394

311

274

2,983

2,632

Total Proved plus Probable

306

284

41,614

36,612

664

585

7,906

6,971


Possible

289

269

16,646

14,636

421

370

3,484

3,079

Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible

595

553

58,260

51,248

1,085

956

11,390

10,050

 

By Field


Caburé Natural Gas Field

Gomo Gas Field

Bom Lugar Oil Field

Mãe-da-lua Oil Field

Total


Company Gross

Company Net

Company Gross

Company Net

Company Gross

Company Net

Company Gross

Company Net

Company Gross

Company Net


(Mboe)

(Mboe)

(Mboe)

(Mboe)

(Mboe)

(Mboe)

(Mboe)

(Mboe)

(Mboe)

(Mboe)

Proved












Producing

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

2

3

2


Developed Non-Producing

4,340

3,814

-

-

-

-

21

18

4,361

3,832


Undeveloped

-

-

412

367

147

138

-

-

560

505

Total Proved

4,340

3,814

412

367

147

138

24

20

4,923

4,339


Probable

1,902

1,671

946

835

121

113

14

12

2,983

2,632

Total Proved plus Probable

6,241

5,485

1,358

1,202

268

251

38

32

7,906

6,971


Possible

1,629

1,432

1,566

1,378

273

256

16

14

3,484

3,079

Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible

7,871

6,917

2,924

2,580

541

507

55

46

11,390

10,050

 

Summary of Before Tax Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue - MUS (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7), (9)

Company Total


Undiscounted

5%

10%

15%

20%

Proved







Producing

(156)

(138)

(123)

(110)

(99)


Developed Non-Producing

171,281

144,221

123,179

106,615

93,404


Undeveloped

11,301

8,740

6,804

5,330

4,190

Total Proved

$182,426

$152,823

$129,860

$111,835

$97,496


Probable

143,825

97,292

68,366

49,700

37,231

Total Proved plus Probable

$326,252

$250,115

$198,226

$161,535

$134,727


Possible

189,951

104,410

64,810

43,764

31,459

Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible

$516,202

$354,525

$263,036

$205,299

$166,186

 

By Field


Undiscounted

5%

10%

15%

20%

Proved







Caburé Natural Gas Field 

171,084

144,026

122,990

106,433

93,229


Gomo Gas Field

8,020

6,169

4,832

3,855

3,127


Bom Lugar Oil Field

3,280

2,572

1,972

1,475

1,063


Mãe-da-lua Oil Field

41

57

66

73

76

Total Proved

$182,426

$152,823

$129,860

$111,835

$97,496

Proved Plus Probable







Caburé Natural Gas Field

266,189

207,981

166,679

136,818

114,733


Gomo Gas Field

50,870

34,682

25,483

19,761

15,930


Bom Lugar Oil Field

8,792

7,050

5,668

4,570

3,692


Mãe-da-lua Oil Field

401

402

396

385

372

Total Proved Plus Probable

$326,252

$250,115

$198,226

$161,535

$134,727

Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible







Caburé Natural Gas Field

350,739

258,081

196,921

155,515

126,556


Gomo Gas Field

145,175

80,467

53,328

39,393

31,077


Bom Lugar Oil Field

19,444

15,163

12,013

9,656

7,857


Mãe-da-lua Oil Field

844

813

775

735

696

Total Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible

$516,202

$354,525

$263,036

$205,299

$166,186

 

Summary of After Tax Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue – MUS (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7) ,(8), (9), (10)


Undiscounted

5%

10%

15%

20%

Proved







Producing

(156)

(138)

(123)

(110)

(99)


Developed Non-Producing

158,265

133,712

114,547

99,414

87,313


Undeveloped

10,136

7,780

5,997

4,639

3,591

Total Proved

$168,245

$141,355

$120,422

$103,944

$90,805


Probable

117,395

80,141

56,517

41,103

30,734

Total Proved plus Probable

$285,641

$221,496

$176,939

$145,047

$121,539


Possible

135,808

76,523

48,345

33,112

24,081

Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible

$421,449

$298,019

$225,284

$178,158

$145,620

Notes:

(1)

The tables above are a summary of the reserves of Alvopetro and the net present value of future net revenue attributable to such reserves as evaluated in the GLJ report based on forecast price and cost assumptions.  The tables summarize the data contained in the GLJ Report and as a result may contain slightly different numbers than such report due to rounding.  Also due to rounding, certain columns may not add exactly.

(2)

Company Gross reserves means the total working interest share of remaining recoverable reserves owned by Alvopetro before deductions of royalties payable to others and without including any royalty interests owned by Alvopetro. 

(3)

GLJ's December 31, 2019 escalated price forecast is used in the determination of future gas sales prices under Alvopetro's long-term gas sales agreement. See https://www.gljpc.com/sites/default/files/pricing/jan20.pdf for GLJ's price forecast.

(4)

The net present value of future net revenue attributable to Alvopetro's reserves is stated without provision for interest costs and general and administrative costs, but after providing for estimated royalties, production costs, development costs, other income, future capital expenditures, well abandonment and reclamation costs for only those wells assigned reserves and material dedicated gathering systems and facilities. The net present values of future net revenue attributable to the Alvopetro's reserves estimated by GLJ do not represent the fair market value of those reserves.  Other assumptions and qualifications relating to costs, prices for future production and other matters are summarized herein. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered.  Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

(5)

Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves.  There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves

(6)

MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars.

(7)

Mbbl = thousands of barrels

(8)

MMcf = Million cubic feet

(9)

Gomo Gas Field reserves as at December 31, 2019 incorporate the condensate yields experienced during the 183(1) partial well test clean up flow period up to the end of 2019.  As testing activities continued into 2020 and are ongoing, these results, once finalized, including pressure transient analysis and long-term production testing, will be incorporated into future reserve reports.

(10)

Assumes a production start date of May 1, 2020.

 

Future Development Costs

The table below sets out the total development costs deducted in the estimation in the GLJ Report of future net revenue attributable to proved reserves, proved plus probable reserves and proved plus probable plus possible reserves (using forecast prices and costs). Total development costs include capital costs for drilling and facilities but excludes abandonment and reclamation costs.

Company Total


Forecast Prices and Costs

 

MUS(1), Undiscounted


 

Proved Reserves

Proved Plus
Probable Reserves

Proved Plus Probable
Plus Possible Reserves

2020


$8,383

$10,368

$10,368

2021


2,923

2,923

2,923

2022


2,167

2,167

6,204

2023


7,163

9,286

9,286

2024


2,185

2,185

2,185

Remaining Years


7,615

10,646

16,422

Total Undiscounted


$30,436

$37,574

$47,388

Notes:

(1)MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars.

 

By Field

MUS(1), Undiscounted

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Remaining

Total

Proved









Caburé Natural Gas Field 

$3,133

$1,730

$1,730

$6,187

$1,730

$7,151

$21,661


Gomo Gas Field

1,800

1,193

437

976

455

464

5,325


Bom Lugar Oil Field

3,023

-

-

-

-

-

3,023


Mãe-da-lua Oil Field

427

-

-

-

-

-

427

Total Proved

$8,383

$2,923

$2,167

$7,163

$2,185

$7,615

$30,436

Proved Plus Probable









Caburé Natural Gas Field

$3,133

$1,730

$1,730

$6,187

$1,730

$9,227

$23,737


Gomo Gas Field

3,060

1,193

437

3,099

455

1,419

9,663


Bom Lugar Oil Field

3,748

-

-

-

-

-

3,748


Mãe-da-lua Oil Field

427

-

-

-

-

-

427

Total Proved Plus Probable

$10,368

$2,923

$2,167

$9,286

$2,185

$10,646

$37,574

Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible









Caburé Natural Gas Field

$3,133

$1,730

$1,730

$6,187

$1,730

$12,975

$27,485


Gomo Gas Field

3,060

1,193

437

3,099

455

3,447

11,691


Bom Lugar Oil Field

3,748

-

4,037

-

-

-

7,785


Mãe-da-lua Oil Field

427

-

-

-

-

-

427

Total Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible

$10,368

$2,923

$6,204

$9,286

$2,185

$16,422

$47,388

Notes:

(1)MUS = 000's of U.S. dollars.

 

Under each reserve category, Alvopetro has elected to reflect 100% of the contractual obligations pursuant to our September 2018 Gas Treatment Agreement with Enerflex, including all operating, capital and related financing costs for the full duration of the agreement.  Future development costs for additional compression at the Caburé field are included in 2023. The future development costs for the Gomo field in the proved category are for the pipeline and field facility development to tie-in the 183(1) well to Alvopetro's midstream assets.  In the probable and possible categories, there are future development costs for the stimulation and tie-in of the 197-1 well, and future field compression.  The future development costs for Bom Lugar in the proved category include costs for a directional wellbore and facilities upgrade.  A second directional well is included in the future development costs for the possible category for Bom Lugar. Future development costs at the Mãe-da-lua relate to a stimulation of the existing producing well, planned in 2020.

Total Future Net Revenue (Undiscounted) – Forecast Prices and Costs


Royalties

 (MUS)

 

Operating Costs

(MUS)

Develop-

ment
Costs

(MUS)

Abandonment and Reclamation
Costs

(MUS)

Future Net
Revenue Before
Income
Taxes

(MUS)

Future
Income Taxes

(MUS)

Future Net
Revenue After
Income Taxes

(MUS)


Revenue

(MUS)










Total Proved

277,966

29,128

32,898

30,436

3,078

182,426

14,181

168,245

Total Proved plus Probable

474,863

49,837

57,362

37,574

3,838

326,252

40,611

285,641

Total Proved plus Probable
plus Possible

734,887

77,193

89,209

47,388

4,895

516,202

94,754

421,449

 

Reconciliation of Alvopetro's Gross Reserves (Before Royalty) (1), (2), (3), (4)


 

 

Proved
(Mboe)

 

 

Probable
(Mboe)

 

Proved Plus
Probable
(Mboe)

 

 

Possible

(Mboe)

Proved plus
Probable plus
Possible

(Mboe)

December 31, 2018

 

3,779

2,317

6,096

3,210

9,306

Discoveries

 

-

-

-

-

-

Extensions

-

-

-

-

-

Improved Recovery

 

-

-

-

-

-

Technical Revisions

1,148

665

1,813

275

2,088

Disposition

-

-

-

-

-

Production

(3)

-

(3)

-

(3)

December 31, 2019

4,923

2,983

7,906

3,484

11,390

Notes:

(1)

Gross Reserves means the Company's working interest reserves before calculation of royalties.

(2)

Based on the GLJ price forecast effective December 31, 2019.

(3)

Mboe = Thousand barrels of oil equivalent

(4)

Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves.  There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum or proved plus probable plus possible reserves

 

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and the construction of strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this news release are in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Oil and Natural Gas Reserves. The disclosure in this news release summarizes certain information contained in the GLJ Report but represents only a portion of the disclosure required under NI 51-101.  Full disclosure with respect to the Company's reserves as at December 31, 2019 will be contained in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 which will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on or before April 30, 2020.  All net present values in this press release are based on estimates of future operating and capital costs and GLJ's forecast prices as of December 31, 2019. The reserves definitions used in this evaluation are the standards defined by COGEH reserve definitions and are consistent with NI 51‑101 and used by GLJ. The net present values of future net revenue attributable to the Alvopetro's reserves estimated by GLJ do not represent the fair market value of those reserves.  Other assumptions and qualifications relating to costs, prices for future production and other matters are summarized herein. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered.  Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves.  There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

Abbreviations:
CAD$ = Canadian dollars
Mboe = thousand barrels of oil equivalent
MMbtu = million British Thermal Units
MMcf = million cubic feet
MMcf/d = million cubic feet per day
MMboe = million barrels of oil equivalent
MMUS = millions of U.S. dollars
MUS = thousands of U.S. dollars

BOE Disclosure. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the plans relating to the Company's operational activities, the expected timing of commencement of gas sales under Alvopetro's long-term gas sales agreement, the Company's reserves, exploration and development prospects of Alvopetro and the expected timing and outcomes of certain of Alvopetro's testing activities. The forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, the success of future drilling, completion, recompletion and development activities, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, general economic and business conditions, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.  Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/09/c1744.html

Corey C. Ruttan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, or Alison Howard, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 587.794.4224; Email: [email protected], www.alvopetro.com, TSX-V: ALVCopyright CNW Group 2020


Source: Canada Newswire (March 9, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice